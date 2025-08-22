Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten football schedule has one key advantage over conference rivals
The Wisconsin Badgers' football schedule will continue to be a talking point this fall as one of the toughest in the country.
Compared to the rest of the Big Ten, though, their schedule has one key advantage over almost everyone else.
When conference play begins, the Badgers will head on the road four times. All but one of those games is right near by in the midwest.
According to The Athletic, Wisconsin will travel just over 5,000 miles for their conference road games, so that doesn't include the Alabama trip.
Only one other school, Illinois, will travel less distance for their Big Ten road games this season.
The Badgers only have to make one West Coast road trip to Oregon, and they don't have to go any farther east than Bloomington, Indiana.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Ducks have to travel cross country multiple times for road games against Penn State and Rutgers, in addition to stops in the midwest.
Wisconsin should be a lot less jet-lagged than most of the rest of the Big Ten teams that could feel more of the wear-and-tear of travel as the season goes on.
It doesn't make the Badgers road games much easier, facing College Football Playoff contenders like Indiana and Michigan in addition to top ranked teams like Alabama and Oregon. But the lack of long travel is one small relief in what might otherwise be a challenging season.