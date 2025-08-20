Massive opportunity just opened up for ex-Badgers OT Jack Nelson on Atlanta Falcons
When Jack Nelson was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round, he knew he would have a long battle up depth chart.
As injuries have piled up on the offensive line, he all of a sudden has a great opportunity in front of him.
Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off of practice on Wednesday and will be undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.
To make matters worse, the Falcons backup tackle Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery and will be out for a couple months.
That leaves Nelson as the next man up on the right tackle depth chart.
The Falcons could opt to move Elijah Wilkinson back out to tackle from guard, but Nelson has been the one taking the backup right tackle reps at right tackle.
He'll have one more preseason game to show Atlanta that he's ready for a potential starting role right away as a rookie.
The Falcons could opt to sign a veteran free agent or make a trade for a new starter if McGary is going to miss time, but either way, these injuries clear open a path for Nelson to make the 53-man roster at a minimum.
He was a three-year starter for the Badgers at both guard and left tackle, so he has no shortage of experience to apply at the NFL level.
It could be trial-by-fire for Nelson, but the Falcons wouldn't have drafted him if they didn't have some confidence in his ability to play.