Former Badgers linebacker signed to NFL roster after helping coach Wisconsin at fall camp
Jake Chaney wants to get into coaching when his football playing career is done.
The former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker got a head start on that sideline role this fall, but then an NFL team came calling, and he was ready to strap the helmet back on.
The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of Chaney on Monday. They placed former Badgers safety Hunter Wohler on injured reserve as part of a series of corresponding moves.
Chaney had a tryout with the Colts earlier this offseason, and now they're bringing him in for a roster spot late in the preseason due to injuries.
While waiting for his NFL opportunity, Chaney had been back with the Badgers at fall camp, helping the team at practice from the sidelines.
At the time, Luke Fickell said the linebacker was still looking for his opportunity to play in the pros, and he would be ready to go the moment a team came calling.
"Jake’s one of us," Fickell said. "If he’s not in a camp, he’ll be out here with us and continue to move forward with what life after playing the game of football looks like."
Coming into Colts camp this late in the process makes it almost impossible for Chaney to stick on the team's 53-man roster this season.
But he still has the opportunity to show them they should have signed him earlier, and he could stick around as a potential practice squad player or future injury replacement if more players miss time during the regular season.
And if his time in Indianapolis is cut short, he should have a home once again on the sidelines in Madison.