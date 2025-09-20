Wisconsin Badgers continue disastrous trend in loss to Maryland
With quarterback injuries, the first loss in program history to the Maryland Terrapins, and games against national championship contenders on the horizon, the Wisconsin Badgers are undeniably trending in the wrong direction.
Finding his way out of that downward trajectory is now the task at hand for head coach Luke Fickell. The third-year Badgers head coach is 8-11 against Big Ten competition, including six consecutive losses. That gap between wins and losses might continue to widen. Three of Wisconsin's next four games featured ranked opponents; the Badgers are 0-7 against top-25 competition since Fickell arrived in Madison.
UW has a significant hole to dig out of as a program; it has also struggled mightily to overcome deficits in individual games in recent years.
Wisconsin football continues to fail when falling behind
The Badgers have come up short in the face of adversity the past two seasons. After Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington scored a touchdown on a one-yard rush, the Badgers were put on their back feet and failed to recover.
Dating back to the 2024 season, Wisconsin is winless in games when a power conference opponent scores first. During the entire Fickell era at UW, the Badgers are 3-10 in such games.
For the Badgers to bounce back as a program long-term, they will need to learn to win games in which they fall behind early. That does not even mean a return to reaching Big Ten championship games. Against similar competition, Wisconsin has consistently fallen behind on the scoreboard. In six games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Nebraska Cornhuskers – the three teams UW has rivalry trophy games against – Wisconsin has scored first only once.