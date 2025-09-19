Wisconsin Badgers must stop Maryland QB's historic start
The Wisconsin Badgers football program has never lost to the Maryland Terrapins. Since joining the Big Ten just over a decade ago, the Terps have walked away winless in each of their four meetings with the Badgers. The two programs never met as non-conference foes.
That undefeated stretch, and another in Big Ten home openers under head coach Luke Fickell, is on the line Saturday for Wisconsin. With a 24-13 win over Rutgers in 2013 and a 52-6 drubbing of the Purdue Boilermakers in 2024, Fickell's Badgers are 2-0 in their first conference home games during his tenure.
Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has seized his opportunities to make history in his first three weeks under center. Wisconsin is looking to preserve its own.
Malik Washington looks to capitalize on Wisconsin Badgers secondary
Maryland has not faced stiff competition thus far, with home games against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Northern Illinois Huskies, and FCS Towson Tigers. Washington, though, has done all head coach Mike Locksley could ask of him through three starts.
The true freshman, along with Penn State Nittany Lions QB Christian Hackenberg, is one of just two Big Ten signal-callers since 1996 to throw for 250 yards or more in each of his first three career games. Washington logged 261 yards throw the air in Week 3 against Towson before exiting in the third quarter with the game well in hand.
His 773 passing yards, the most of any true freshman in the FBS, have turned into plenty of points on the field. Washington's six passing touchdowns are also the most of any true freshman nationally.
The former four-star recruit now prepares to face a Badgers defense coming off its worst performance defending the pass in recent years. In Wisconsin's 38-14 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Badgers allowed 382 yards through the air — the most by UW's defense in a regular season game since Georgia Southern QB Davis Brin racked up 383, along with a touchdown and five interceptions, in September of 2023. Alabama QB Ty Simpson's five touchdown passes were the most surrendered by a Wisconsin defense since Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud threw five when the Badgers visited Columbus in 2022.
After Wisconsin allowed 274 passing yards just on plays of 15 or more yards against Alabama, the Badgers will need to do more to stop the big play ability of Maryland's passing attack. Against Towson, Washington averaged 11.86 yards per pass, the most by any Maryland true freshman over the last three decades.