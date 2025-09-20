Wisconsin Badgers to welcome back Hall of Famer against Maryland
Although the Maryland Terrapins and Wisconsin Badgers do not have much history together on the field, one of the greats in Wisconsin football history will be in attendance for the matchup.
In its first two home games, UW has welcomed back household names to serve as honorary captains. Former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert walked out with the Badgers to open the season. Bradie Ewing, former Wisconsin linebacker, was an honorary captain in Week 2 – an apt choice as offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is bringing back a power-running scheme in Madison.
After a fullback, what better to emphasize the desire to return to a dominant running game than a stalwart offensive lineman?
Dennis Lick to serve as Wisconsin football honorary captain in Big Ten opener
2004 UW Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Lick will walk out with Wisconsin football's captains on Saturday. Lick represents one of the many great Badgers offensive lineman to have lengthy careers in the National Football League.
Lick played for UW under head coach John Jardine from 1972 to 1975. Despite joining the Badgers during one of their least successful stretches in program history, Lick was an outstanding individual performer, twice earning All-American and three times earning All-Big Ten honors. In 1974, the Chicago native helped Wisconsin to its first winning season in over a decade.
After his collegiate career, Lick was selected eighth-overall in the 1976 NFL Draft by his hometown Chicago Bears. Lick spent six seasons in the NFL, starting 74 games, all with Chicago.
Lick was the first Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Since then, the Badgers have produced nine more first-round linemen.