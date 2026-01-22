Barry Alvarez endorses Jim Leonhard for Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator job

Few people know Jim Leonhard better than former Wisconsin coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.



He coached Leonhard when the former walk-on developed into an All-American, and marveled how the Troy, Wis., native went from an inexperienced position coach to one of the top defensive coordinators in the country.



Now, Alvarez is suggesting that current Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't hesitate to go after Leonhard for the franchise's vacant defensive coordinator position.

“If I’m Matt LaFleur, I’m going out and getting the best coach I can get… and THAT’S Jimmy Leonhard.”



"If I'm Matt LaFleur, I go get the best coach I could get, and that's Jimmy Leonhard," Alvarez said on ESPN Madison.

"If I'm Matt LaFleur, I go get the best coach I could get, and that's Jimmy Leonhard," Alvarez said on ESPN Madison. "I think everybody's recognized his ability, they respect what he's accomplished, his knowledge.



"If you can get Jimmy Leonhard, they need to go get him. End of story."



Leonhard is currently the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, who will host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday. There can be no contact between the Packers and Leonhard until after the game, but an interview is possible starting next week.



Leonhard was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and finished his Wisconsin career tying Jamar Fletcher's school record of 21 interceptions. He also left school as the Big Ten record holder for career punt return yardage record with 1,347 yards.



Following his retirement after an 11-year NFL career that saw him play for Buffalo, Baltimore, the New York Jets, Denver, and Cleveland, Leonhard joined head coach Paul Chryst's staff as the school's secondary coach in 2016. He was elevated to defensive coordinator the following season and spent five seasons in the role.



LaFleur was interested in Leonhard becoming the Packers defensive coordinator in 2021, but Leonhard decided to stay in Madison over pursuing an NFL opportunity, stating he had "unfinished business" with the program. The Packers eventually hired Joe Barry.



LaFleur is now attempting to replace Jeff Hafley, who departed for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job after two years with the Packers.



Leonhard was named the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022 following Chryst's firing, going 4-3 and leading the Badgers to a bowl game. Despite interviewing for the permament position, he was passed over by Athletic Director Chris McIntosh for Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.



Fickell offered Leonhard a position on his staff, but Leonhard decided to leave Wisconsin following the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, having coached a defense that ranked No.1 in 2021 and finished in the top-five in total defense multiple times during his tenure.



Since Leonhard left, Wisconsin is 16-21 and hasn't made a bowl game the previous two seasons.



Working as the Denver Broncos defensive passing-game coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2024 and being elevated to defensive passing-game coordinator and assistant head coach this season under head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos are first in points allowed and fourth in opponent passer rating.

