Wisconsin Badgers land QB Colton Joseph's new center from the Big 12

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin has landed transfer quarterback Colton Joseph's battery mate.



Hours after likely landing its starting 2026 quarterback, the Badgers received a commitment from their likely starting center in former Oklahoma State lineman Austin Kawecki.



After seeing minimal action in his first three seasons, Kawecki started 10 games at center and one at right guard this past season for the Cowboys. Of his 873 career snaps, 720 came this past season (658 at center and 52 at right guard). In 11 games, Kawecki allowed two sacks, 10 hurries, and 12 pressures, getting a 76.8 PFF pass grade.

Coming out of high school, Rivals ranked him as the No. 43 offensive tackle in the nation, 247Sports ranked him No. 60 and ESPN had him at No. 81 at his position in the national class.



He committed to the Cowboys over reported offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Utah, USC, and others.



His commitment fills a void on Wisconsin's offense line after often-injured senior Jake Renfro entered the transfer portal and redshirt senior Davis Heinzen graduated. Redshirt freshman Ryan Cory was listed as the backup center.



Kawecki has one season of eligibility remaining and is the latest transfer in a busy weekend for the Badgers, who also reportedly landed Kawecki's teammate, Cowboys defensive back Eric Springer, Saturday night.



The Badgers have also received commitments from Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter, Bowling Green tight end Jacob Harris, Iowa State running back Abu Sama, and Southern Illinois tight end Ryan Schwendeman.

