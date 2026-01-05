Wisconsin Badgers lands rising Big 12 linebacker in the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin spent all Sunday morning retooling, reloading, and rebuilding its offense. The Badgers spent the evening restocking the middle of their defense.



Hours after Wisconsin received a transfer portal commit from Arkansas graduate senior edge rusher Justus Boone, the Badgers received a commitment from Kansas freshman linebacker Jon Jon Kamara, one of the young talents of the Jayhawks' 2025 defense.

Kamara is a young, moldable linebacker who has only been playing football since his freshman year of high school. He was a natural, totaling 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks his senior year at Desert Edge in Arizona. He chose Kansas over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Texas, Washington and others.



He played four games as a true freshman in his 2024 season, retaining his redshirt, and played in all 12 games in 2025. He made three starts and totaled 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an assisted sack.



Listed at 6-4 and 235 pounds, Kamara boasts a 40-inch vertical and a 390-pound bench press and joins a young Wisconsin linebacker room that features returning starters Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa. UW also returns redshirt sophomore Thomas Heiberger and previously added Iowa Central linebacker Taylor Schaefer in the fall.



Kamara is also well traveled, as he was born in Liberia and grew up in Arizona, Philadelphia and Florida.

Wisconsin has landed nine transfers since the transfer portal window opened on January 2.

I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to the entire Kansas Jayhawks organization for everything during my time in Lawrence.



6’4 236

22+ MPH

40 Inch Vertical Jump

10’10 Broad Jump

390 Bench Press pic.twitter.com/nz0kyhawGc — Jon Jon Kamara (@JKamara_28) December 12, 2025

More Wisconsin Badgers News: