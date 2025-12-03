Early Signing Day: Fluid cornerback Carsen Eloms signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Carsen Eloms doesn't particularly care what coverage he's put in. Press-man, off-man, zone, mano e mano, the Fishers (IN) HS cornerback believes he's versatile enough to do whatever is asked of him. It's the reason why the University of Wisconsin entered his recruitment so early in the process.



A twitchy cornerback who can plant his foot and go, Eloms is a fluid corner who can either change direction with ease because of his size or can stop the run with his willingness to put a hat on a ball. It's a skill set that will give the Badgers options now that he officially signed with the program.



We take a closer look at Eloms and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Medina, TN

High School: South Gibson

Position: Cornerback

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.66 cornerback and No.819 overall

Commitment date: October 12, 2025



Stats

Eloms made 45 tackles and an interception as a senior. He totaled 44 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and 294 all-purpose yards on offense as a junior. He also contributed on special teams and was an all-state selection in track, where he ran the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 4x100 relay.

Recruiting Competition

Eloms picked Wisconsin over power-conference scholarship offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, and Vanderbilt. He also had nine offers from the MAC schools.

On Wisconsin

"It was just the love that I got as soon as I stepped on campus. And then just how much I like coach (Paul) Haynes. ... I got to talk to some of the players, too. I like how I interact with the players and stuff like that, so I just knew it was the right fit."

Scouting Report via 247sports' Allen Trieu

"Carsen is a fluid mover with offensive experience and a track background. He's physically developing. He's now 180 pounds, so making good progress from his sophomore year. I think he can play outside corner but could also play nickel, so he gives the Badgers some options. They've been making some progress into Indiana, and I think it can continue to be a fruitful state recruiting wise for this staff."

Our take

Eloms was one of the top cornerbacks on Wisconsin's board and offered him January, when only Missouri and a host smaller schools showed that level of interest. That early contact and a close proximity to campus allowed Eloms to make three trips to Madison, including an unofficial visit to the Penn State game in 2024, allowing him to get comfortable with the coaching staff and experience the gameday atmosphere before he committed.



A constant worker who plays physical both in coverage and at the line of scrimmage, Eloms really blossomed after his freshman high school when he decided to stop playing offense and put his focus solely on defense. He became a starter halfway through the season and hasn't turned back. It's a winning mindset the Badgers are hoping continues and pays off for their program.

