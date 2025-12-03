Early Signing Day: Physical, blue-collared offensive lineman Brady Bekkenhuis signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – It took a three-day span in November for the University of Wisconsin to go from two committed offensive line prospects to none. The Badgers responded by flipping a committed offensive lineman a week later, not to mention one rated higher than the ones they lost.



Committed to Boston College for over 15 months, Brady Bekkenhuis is a big addition to Wisconsin's offensive line room. A 295-pound tackle with a wrestling background, Bekkenhuis thrives in a run-heavy offense that has been the backbone of the program for over three decades.



We take a closer look at Bekkenhuis and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Arlington, Mass.

High School: Arlington

Position: Offensive Tackle

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Four stars, rated No.39 offensive tackles and No.394 overall

Commitment date: November 26, 2025

Stats

Bekkenhuis finished 42-6 on the wrestling mat as a sophomore, placing fourth in the 285-pound weight class at the MIAA D1/M tournament. Named to the Middlesex League All-Conference Team in 2024 and also participated in the New England Championship Tournament.

Recruiting Competition

Bekkenhuis committed to Boston College in June 2024 over offers from Maryland, Rutgers, and Syracuse, among others. He flipped his commitment to Wisconsin on November 26 following his official visit to Madison and before an official visit to Auburn.

On Wisconsin

"Madison reminded me a lot of Boston and it felt like home away from home for me in a way. For me, the biggest thing was how important Coach Blazek made me feel as a recruit. This is a guy I could end up spending years with and being coached by and every second he got to talk with me he did."

- Bekkenhuis told 247sports

Scouting Report via 247sports' Jon McNamara

Bekkenhuis has got the size to play tackle but likely projects as an interior option for the Badgers. Looking at the tape, this kid plays with some nasty. An accomplished prep wrestler in addition to football, Bekkenhuis is looking to finish blocks and get to the second level. Plays with a really low base, good pad level and great balance. Not a lot of reaching on film. Pulls and moves well at that size, another reason why guard makes sense here. I also really like the way Bekkenhuis fires off the ball. Probably has the frame to play in the 320-pound range in a year or two.

Our take

Following the decommitment of offensive lineman Maddox Cochrane (Virginia Tech), Wisconsin offensive line coach A.J. Blazek reached out to Bekkenhuis after viewing the prospect's tape. By the time OL Benjamin Novak (Indiana) decommited from the program two days later, Bekkenhuis had a Badgers offer.



It takes a lot for a team to pry a kid away from a program he was committed to for over a year, especially in Bekkenhuis' case where he felt that Boston College was still the best fit for him, but Blazek's offensive vision aligned with Bekkenhuis' characteristics and play stay: blue-collar and physical.



Flipping a four-star prospect who had shut down his recruiting process away from a school he felt comfortable at this late in the recruiting calendar is a big score for the Badgers.

