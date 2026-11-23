Wisconsin finally got its running game going in its 42-10 win over Purdue on Saturday.

The Badgers showed some signs of life on the ground, led by quarterback Colton Joseph and running back Darrion Dupree. While Joseph played a major role in the victory, Dupree gave fans and coaches another reason to feel optimistic as Wisconsin heads into its final regular-season game against Minnesota.

Dupree ran for 125 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns against Purdue. It was his best performance of the season, and it came as his role in Wisconsin's running back rotation has continued to grow over the last few weeks.

Wisconsin added several running backs to its roster this season, including Iowa State transfer Abu Sama III. Sama arrived in Madison with plenty of expectations, but his opportunities have become more limited as the season has progressed. He's now third among Wisconsin running backs in offensive snaps over the last two games, with just four carries during that stretch.

Darrion Dupree Is Taking Advantage of His Opportunities

Dupree broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving Wisconsin one of its biggest plays of the afternoon. He added another touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, finishing with 125 yards on 16 carries and an average of 7.8 yards per attempt.

Before Saturday's game, Dupree had not rushed for more than 65 yards in a game this season. His performance against Purdue was a significant step forward and showed what he could bring to the Badgers' offense when given more opportunities.

"Another guy I’m incredibly proud of. I mean, whether he’s the second, the first, the 1B, at some point you just gotta say who you gonna ride with. And we all understand and know, we ride with DD, it’s gonna be physical, it’s gonna be downhill, he’s gonna make really good decisions. He’s an all-around really good back," head coach Luke Fickell said after the game.

The junior has been part of a rotation with several other running backs, but that could change after his performance against the Boilermakers. Dupree played 46 offensive snaps against Purdue, more than any other running back on the team. He's making a strong case for a larger role as Wisconsin closes out the season.

Abu Sama's Role Has Changed Significantly

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Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III (3) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sama came to Wisconsin as a major transfer addition from Iowa State. He was expected to make an impact in the backfield and become an important part of the Badgers' offense this season.

That hasn't quite happened. Sama has seen his opportunities decrease in recent weeks as Wisconsin has leaned more heavily on other options in the backfield. He ranked third among the team's running backs in offensive snaps in each of the last two games and received just four carries during that span.

Sama had two carries for 3 yards against Purdue, while Dupree finished with 16 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Bryan Jackson also contributed 10 carries for 38 yards against the Boilermakers.

Sama is still part of the running back rotation, but Dupree has been making the most of his opportunities. His performance against Purdue gives the coaching staff another reason to consider keeping him heavily involved moving forward.

What Does This Mean for Wisconsin Against Minnesota?

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (6) picks up a first down in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin will close out its regular season Friday against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers will look to build on their performance against Purdue and carry that momentum into the rivalry matchup.

Dupree could have a chance to play an even bigger role against the Golden Gophers. Another strong performance would give the coaching staff something to consider when deciding how to handle the backfield moving forward.

Saturday's performance was only one game, but Dupree showed that he can be an important part of Wisconsin's offense. If he continues to produce at this level, it will be difficult for the coaching staff to keep him off the field.