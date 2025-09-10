Wisconsin Badgers nominate standout CB for 'academic Heisman'
On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers announced their nominee for one of the most prestigious awards in college football. Wisconsin described its nominee with three simple words: "student, leader, baller."
It is fitting for the three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree that "student" came first.
Wisconsin football nominated Ricardo Hallman as its candidate for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Hallman is eligible for consideration as a player in his final year of eligibility, with a minimum cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.2, who has displayed "exemplary leadership on the field, in the classroom and within the community."
Awarded by the National Football Foundation (NFF), the Campbell Trophy is often recognized as the "academic Heisman." It is named for William V. Campbell, a former football player and head coach at Columbia University, who captained Columbia's 1961 Ivy League Championship team. After a career in Silicon Valley, Campbell donated tens of millions of dollars to various charities and coached a local flag-football team.
Hallman has previously been recognized for his leadership on and off the field. The Miami, Florida, native is on the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List in recognition of his community service efforts.
Wisconsin nominated safety Hunter Wohler for the Campbell Trophy in 2024. The NFF is expected to announce a list of semifinalists for the award later in September before announcing a list of finalists in October.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe won the 2024 Campbell Trophy. A Wisconsin Badger has never won the award. Iowa Hawkeyes center Jack Campbell (2022) was the last winner from the Big Ten.