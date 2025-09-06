Luke Fickell reveals plan for Wisconsin Badgers OL changes
The Wisconsin Badgers availability report for Week 2 came with a couple of surprises on Saturday afternoon. As Wisconsin put the finishing touches on its preparation ahead of its matchup with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, two Badgers were ruled out for the matchup.
On defense, Wisconsin will be without outside linebacker Corey Walker. The redshirt senior led the Western Michigan Broncos in sacks a season ago before transferring to Wisconsin. Walker figures to be a key piece on defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's new-look front seven.
An unexpected loss on the other side of the ball, however, has a greater ripple effect. Wisconsin will be without starting center Jake Renfro against MTSU. Renfro had been rehabbing an injury toward the end of fall camp, but appeared in Wisconsin's Week 1 matchup against the Miami RedHawks.
With Renfro's injury added to an already existing need to do some "shuffling" on the Badgers' offensive line after a rough performance in the season-opener, Wisconsin has a personnel debacle on its hands.
Wisconsin football might play "more than five" offensive lineman
In a pre-game interview, UW head coach Luke Fickell previewed his plan on the offensive line against MTSU. Wisconsin will change its starters at both tackle spots. Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin's preferred starter at right tackle since 2022, is moving to left tackle. Redshirt freshman Emerson Mandell is moving from right guard to right tackle.
With Mandell moving and Renfro out, two of the interior roles need to be filled. Fickell said "there will be some shuffling around in there, maybe even some guys rolling through," as the Badgers attempt to find their best five up front.
Wisconsin faces a daunting schedule, with the Alabama Crimson Tide up next in Week 3, and is currently without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. due to a lower-body injury the Maryland transfer suffered in the second quarter of UW's matchup with Miami. As the Badgers try to keep backup Danny O'Neil upright, finding the best combination on the offensive line will be paramount to success.
"If we can play seven guys [on the offensive line, I think it will be a lot better for us in the long run," Fickell said.