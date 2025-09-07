Wisconsin football alumni react to late Badgers rout
It took more time than fans had hoped for, but the Wisconsin Badgers' Week 2 matchup with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders turned into a no-doubter in the second half. Even without its preferred starting quarterback, its preferred starters on the offensive line, and without a fast start, the Badgers managed to take care of business.
That slow start will be what looms over the team as it prepares to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next week in Tuscaloosa. As alumni of the Wisconsin football team know, the Badgers will need to put together a more complete 60-minute performance.
Former Wisconsin football players sound off on first half blunders
When Wisconsin retreated to its locker room at the half, fans were underwhelmed. Despite having a minute to play and three timeouts when taking over possession, the Badgers opted to run out the clock, ending the second-quarter with a 14-10 lead.
For a moment, UW was poised to take a double-digit lead to the locker room. A Dilin Jones rushing touchdown gave the Badgers a 14-3 lead, which was immediately followed by the Wisconsin defense forcing a three-and-out by the MTSU offense.
Former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel even proclaimed, "We back baby!"
Then, disaster struck. A pass by Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil was batted at the line and intercepted by Blue Raiders defensive lineman Damonte Smith. On the ensuing drive, MTSU scored, and Wisconsin alumni were none too pleased after 30 minutes of play.
Former offensive lineman Jake Maxwell used some colorful language to make his thoughts known. Badgers basketball legend Sam Dekker got a bit of ribbing in, too, noting that UW's performance would look pretty good against an SEC program.
Biegel chimed back in just before the second-half started to provide refuge to Wisconsin Badgers fans in need.
Safety Colin Wilder, meanwhile, was processing his emotions through pictures after hoping for a "DOMINANT" performance before kickoff.
Wisconsin outscored Middle Tennessee 28-0 in the second half, as O'Neil turned in a record-setting performance in his Badgers starting debut. Maxwell and Biegel processed the win in opposing ways. Regardless of whether the Badgers are truly more of the team fans saw in the first or second half, Biegel believes that answer will soon be revealed.