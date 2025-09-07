Danny O'Neil puts up record-setting performance in first Wisconsin Badgers start
With starter Billy Edwards Jr. sidelined due to a lower-body injury, all eyes in Madison were on Danny O'Neil this weekend. The San Diego State transfer was faced with the daunting task of instilling confidence in a Wisconsin Badgers fanbase scarred by the previous two seasons of backup quarterback play.
If his first start for UW is any indicator, backup QB play has taken a tremendous step up in Madison with O'Neil at the helm. O'Neil performed admirably in relief of the injured Edwards in Week 1, completing 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing) and an interception. His Week 2 performance was even more impressive, setting a new Badgers record.
Danny O'Neil shines with 283 yard passing performance
O'Neil was not quite perfect against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. He threw an errant pass that ended up in the arms of a defensive lineman, setting up a late first-half MTSU touchdown. The sophomore also overthrew wide receiver Trech Kekahuna on what would have been a wide-open touchdown pass.
What O'Neil did do while completing 23 of his 27 passes, however, got him pretty close to perfect.
The Indianapolis native racked up 283 yards through the air, delivering the Wisconsin Badgers a 42-10 victory, and setting a new record for passing yards in a first start for Wisconsin. O'Neil's performance surpassed Scott Tolzien's 257 yards in a 28-20 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies that opened the 2009 season.
It was a particularly impressive performance as Wisconsin shuffled the offensive line in front of O'Neil. Left guard Joe Brunner was the only starter who remained at the same position he did in Week 1, as the other four positions all had personnel changes.
With the Alabama Crimson Tide waiting in Tuscaloosa, the Badgers might need another memorable performance from O'Neil if Edwards remains sidelined.