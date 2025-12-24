Wisconsin Badgers shake up defensive staff by adding new cornerbacks coach

The Wisconsin Badgers have made their second coaching change of what's expected to be a busy offseason.

Wisconsin parted ways with offensive line coach AJ Blazek earlier this month, replacing him with former Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

Now, they're shuffling their defensive staff, adding a new face and moving a familiar one into a new role.

Badgers add Robert Steeples as Cornerbacks Coach

Steeples will fill the position held by Paul Haynes, who had served in the spot since 2023. Haynes will remain on staff, instead overseeing the entire secondary.

Steeples comes over from Iowa State, where he served as a senior offfensive analyst for the past two seasons. During that stretch, he worked directly with the Cyclones' receivers.

Before then, he was LSU's cornerbacks coach from 2022-23.

"Bringing Robert Steeples to Wisconsin is a great addition to our coaching staff," Fickell said in a release. "He has seen the game at every level – Playing professionally, coaching at the high school and collegiate level. Our players and staff will love working with him and we're excited to get him here."

Steeples played three NFL seasons from 2013-15 and played his college ball at Missouri and Memphis.

Those experiences have molded his coaching style.

"As a coach, I fall back on my experiences in the shoes of players and under that helmet," Steeples said. "I try to be source of poise and confidence for those I work with, and a communicator on a level that is processable by all and will make sure that my competitive passion for the cornerback position is infectious and challenges my players' intensity – because being on that island as a DB is a lifestyle."

"Wisconsin's commitment to excellence and rugged style of play gives me the opportunity to work with the type of student-athletes that can benefit most from my style of coaching," said Steeples. "The defensive structure and culture that Coach Fickell and Coach Tressel have implemented complements the guys on the island – the corners. The defensive staff is full of experience, great leaders, but most importantly great human beings – which makes for a fantastic environment for growth. I'm excited to get into the trenches with the guys and do my part. The opportunity ahead is a blessing."

He was part of the AFCA 35 under 35 2024 class, which recognizes the top 35 coaches under the age of 35.

With Steeples now on board, veteran coach Paul Haynes will play a larger role in the secondary, working with the cornerbacks as well as the safeties -- a group headed by up-and-coming coach Jack Cooper.

Haynes has been coaching at the collegiate level for 30 years, including a five-year stint as the head coach at Kent State.

