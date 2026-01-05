Wisconsin Badgers sign former 4-star SEC edge rusher in transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin and super senior Justus Boone are hoping that a change of conferences can finally maximize his production.



After spending his first five college seasons in the SEC, the former four-star outside linebacker announced Sunday that he will transfer to Wisconsin for his final collegiate season.



The 6-4 graduate transfer gives Wisconsin some immediate depth at the outside linebacker position, as the Badgers graduated starters Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson and reserve Aaron Witt.

Boone was considered the second-best overall prospect in South Carolina, according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings in his high school class, and chose Florida over offers from Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Penn State, among others.



He worked mostly in a reserve role for the Gators, appearing in two games during his redshirt season, all 13 games his redshirt freshman season, and 11 games his redshirt junior season (he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury). He recorded 36 tackles in four years with the Gators.



In search for more a bigger role, Boone transferred to Arkansas, where he appeared in 12 games with three starts and tallied 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries.



In five games against ranked opponents, Boone registered 17 tackles, including a six-tackle game in a loss at No.12 Tennessee.



Head coach Luke Fickell headlined edge players as being second behind quarterbacks when he spoke about where the team’s money is prioritized, suggesting UW is looking to add multiple prospects.



Redshirt junior Sebastian Cheeks played as much as Peterson last season (Cheeks played 368 snaps, Peterson 385) but didn't have the same level of production. UW coaches are equally high on Nick Clayton, who played every game last season.

In addition to Boone, Wisconsin has landed Oklahoma State cornerback Eric Fletcher and Iowa State safety Carson Vin Dinter.

