Wisconsin Badgers to be shorthanded at key offensive position against Minnesota
The Wisconsin Badgers' season finale is upon us, and the Badgers will take a lengthy injury report with them to Minnesota for the Axe Game.
While there aren't any surprises on Wisconsin's official availability report, the Badgers are going to be shorthanded at a key position once again.
Wisconsin to be without Gideon Ituka against Minnesota
Gideon Ituka sustained an injury to the head and neck area during Wisconsin's road matchup with Indiana two weeks ago. Despite being carted off the field and taken to a local hospital, Ituka flew back to Madison with the team after the contest.
Although he avoided serious injury, Ituka will miss a second straight game to close out the season. The redshirt freshman, who entered the 2025 season fourth on the running back depth chart, impressed while serving as Wisconsin's lead tailback against Oregon and Washington. Facing stacked boxes, Ituka rushed 40 times for a total of 158 yards.
Ituka hardly went down without a fight, earning plenty off yards after contact and breaking tackles. With his strong play, Ituka inserted his name into the competition to be Wisconsin's starting running back in 2026.
But he'll have plenty of competition. Dilin Jones opened the 2025 campaign as Wisconsin's No. 1 rusher, but he sustained a season-ending toe injury in Week 8. Darrion Dupree had the best single-game rushing performance of any Badger this season last week, rumbling for 131 yards on 17 carries while scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns.
His 84-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter gave the Badgers a 10-point lead over Illinois.
Dupree should serve as Wisconsin's top running back against the Golden Gophers. Behind Dupree, Jackson Acker or Cade Yacamelli -- who primarily played special teams in Week 13 -- could be in the mix for touches.
Other injury report notes
Special teamer and reserve nickel back Owen Arnett has been upgraded to questionable after missing Wisconsin's last four games. The senior hasn't played a defensive snap since Week 1.
Outside of Arnett, there were no changes to the Badgers injury report.