Overlooked Wisconsin Badgers running back playing his way into team's long-term plans
The Wisconsin Badgers offense has been plagued by injuries throughout the first 10 weeks of the season, leading to an overwhelmingly disappointing campaign for first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Before Wisconsin's loss to Oregon, silver linings were nearly impossible to identify. But running back Gideon Ituka's breakout game against the Ducks revealed a light at the end of what looks to be a long tunnel.
More than just a fill-in
Injuries to Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree thrust Ituka into a featured role against the Ducks. When Cade Yacamelli went down during the contest, Ituka stood as the lone tailback.
The redshirt freshman from Gaithersburg, Maryland came to Madison in the same class as Jones and Dupree. The lowest rated recruit of the bunch, Ituka logged two carries as a freshman and didn't garner nearly the level of excitement that his classmates had.
Focus centralized on Jones and Dupree once again this offseason, with the battle for lead running back duties viewed as a two-horse race. If a third back entered the running, it would be Yacamelli.
Now, Ituka is in the spotlight, and it doesn't look like he'll be giving up his spot any time soon.
"He showed us some things tonight that he can be a back of the future," Fickell said after the game.
Fickell's words came after Ituka rumbled for 85 yards against Oregon, the most by any Badgers running back this season.
The Badgers head coach doubled down on the statement Monday ahead of the matchup against Washington.
"Even if those [injured running backs] were back, I don't know that you would say that Gideon hasn't earned the opportunity and the right to be the guy that steps out there to start the whole thing off." Fickell said.
Given the injury situation, a pecking order between the three second-year backs won't be clear in 2025. But Ituka putting his name in the conversation with three games yet to play gives the 5-foot-9 rusher an opportunity to head into the offseason as Wisconsin's top running back option.
As Fickell notes though, Ituka will have to continue to grow and succeed despite having to shoulder the load of being a go-to guy early in his career.