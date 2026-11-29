Colton Joseph played his worst game of the season against Iowa, and was then benched for the Rutgers game in favor of freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins.

Hopkins started the next two games against Rutgers and Maryland. Wisconsin won the Rutgers game but lost to Maryland, where Hopkins was injured in the fourth quarter and Joseph came in to finish the game. Joseph then started the last two games of the season, wins over Purdue and Minnesota, and produced some of the best offensive numbers of the season for the Badgers.

The final two games of the season for Wisconsin were two of the best for the senior quarterback who started both games and helped bring Paul Bunyan’s Axe back to Madison.

After the Iowa game, Joseph waited for another opportunity to play. The freshman Hopkins played quite well in the next game, a 31-10 win over Rutgers, completing 75% of his passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. At the time, the quarterback room looked to be his.

Colton Joseph Had to Wait for Another Opportunity

Nov 27, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a 42-10 win over Purdue, Joseph completed 12-of-18 passes for 114 yards and rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Eugene Hilton Jr. on a trick play and had a key block on a touchdown run earlier in the game.

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He played with confidence and had an edge to him. Fickell said that Joseph’s play brought out the best in the offensive line and in the rest of the team as well.

“I’ve always believed in myself. I’ve always had the same passion, the same drive, whether I was playing or not. I think that was a great game for me,” Joseph said about the Purdue game.

Minnesota Win Shows Joseph's Progress

Nov 27, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns as Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 28-3 in the final game of the regular season to claim Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The Badgers had struggled to find the right balance of passing and rushing in previous games, but Joseph’s performance in the last two games of the regular season gave hope to the Wisconsin program as it prepares for the 2027 season in the offseason.

Joseph’s reaction to being benched after the Iowa game was very positive for the program. He didn’t play well against the Hawkeyes, but after being pulled in the fourth quarter of that game, he responded in a big way. He went on to put up 619 yards of total offense in his next two starts, combining for 331 passing yards and 288 rushing yards.

Joseph's season didn't end after being benched in the Iowa game. In fact, he provided plenty of hope for the Badgers as they head into the offseason to prepare for the 2027 season.