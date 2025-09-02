Wisconsin Badgers get disappointing Billy Edwards Jr. news
Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Luke Fickell has certainly led more press conferences in Madison than he would like to with an update on his injured starting quarterback. When signal-caller Billy Edwards Jr. exited UW's season-opening win over Miami, it guaranteed Fickell would have to do just that again.
Although he did not have much information in the immediate aftermath of that 17-0 shutout, an encouraging report the following day "eliminated the worst fears" for the Maryland transfer. In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Fickell previewed his team's upcoming matchup with the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and provided the latest news on his QB1.
Billy Edwards Jr ruled out for week two
Edwards is listed as the starting quarterback on Wisconsin's depth chart this week, but that appears to be something of a misnomer for the immediate future.
"It as suggested to me to lead off with the quarterback so you wouldn't ask any more questions," Fickell said, tongue-in-cheek, in his opening remarks. "So, I would say that I don't believe that Billy will be playing. He didn't practice, so, obviously, Danny [O'Neil], will be the guy who we go with.
"Hunter [Simmons] would be the backup, and we'll proceed from there."
With Edwards unavailable to play this Saturday, backup O'Neil is slated to make his first start as a Wisconsin Badger. The San Diego State Aztecs transfer played in and started 11 games as a freshman in 2024. O'Neil entered Wisconsin's season-opener against the Miami RedHawks following Edwards' injury. In relief, O'Neil completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The 6-foot sophomore added 13 yards on the ground, including a 1-yard QB sneak for a touchdown.
Wisconsin football has a recent history of injured starting quarterbacks
Fickell has had to coach through multiple games without his team's preferred starting quarterback each of his first two seasons in Madison. In 2024, Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL in Week 3, leaving Braedyn Locke to start the remaining nine games.
Presuming Edwards is able to return, however, his injury creates a situation more similar to Fickell's first campaign in Madison than the second. In 2023, starter Tanner Mordecai underwent surgery after breaking his throwing hand against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Locke started three games while Mordecai was sidelined; the Badgers went 1-2 in those contests.