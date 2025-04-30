3 biggest questions after spring football practices for Wisconsin Badgers' defense
One of the University of Wisconsin football team’s withered units during the final stretch of the 2024 season could be one of its deepest this fall.
Wisconsin responded this offseason to a defensive line lacking depth, which contributed to opponents gashing the Badgers for 165 yards rushing per game in 2024. They added three key pieces in the transfer portal and returned a few others.
Gone are James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal to Illinois, and Elijah Hills exhausted his eligibility. But the Badgers brought in seventh-year senior Jay’viar Suggs (Division-II Grand Valley State and LSU), redshirt junior Charles Perkins (FCS UT-Martin) and redshirt senior Parker Petersen (Tulane) to the mix.
All three transfers received first-team reps this spring along with sixth-year senior Ben Barten. Dillan Johnson stepped in to contribute as a freshman, but now up to 312 pounds, he continued to show his strength, stoutness and physicality during spring practices.
Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow praised the confidence sixth-year senior Brandon Lane Jr., a former FCS transfer, and redshirt sophomore Jamel Howard Jr. are playing with.
So rather than a concerning topic – where three players (Barten, Hills and Neal) totaled over 400 snaps each in 2024 – Wisconsin actually has a positive question to answer.
Just how many defensive linemen have put themselves in position to be contributors this fall?
“I know it's gonna sound biased, but in my opinion, I truly think everybody in the room can play,” Suggs said. “Just for me, just seeing how spring ball practice [number] 1 to, I think it's 13 now, just the growth in the room. Obviously, it’s gonna be hard to tell for outsiders maybe, but just my perspective, this is probably one of the deepest rooms I've been a part of."
“LSU, Grand Valley (State). Just everyone's just so hungry. So everyone plays hard every practice, and it's just like, it's a need to get better. Like they want to get better. Some school or some people is just satisfied where they are, and I just think this group is just different, man. I think we can really run all eight, seven, whatever we have."- DL Jay'viar Suggs
Wisconsin Badgers on SI previously broke down three questions about the offense as summer conditioning approaches shortly. Now here are two other questions for Wisconsin’s defense after spring ball.
Where will the sacks come from?
Sacks don't perfectly measure a pass rush, compared to forcing pressures on the opposing offense, but Wisconsin only registered 17 sacks in 2024. That was one of the lowest season totals outside of the COVID-truncated 2020 season (11 in seven games) for a Wisconsin defense since 1981, according to the program’s online historical records.
Whitlow said the biggest thing Wisconsin discussed rolling into the offseason “was creating more negative yardage plays,” so attacking and aggressiveness have been key talking points.
Redshirt junior Sebastian Cheeks, who registered two sacks in 2024 after transitioning to outside linebacker last fall camp, showed his quickness off the edge during spring practices. Perkins has power and twitch which could help foster more interior rush.
Wisconsin also adjusted its listed positions where transfers such as Corey Walker (6-foot-5, 297 pounds) and Micheal Garner (6-foot-6, 300 ounds), who were designated as defensive linemen at previous schools. They're now outside linebackers who play on the edge of the line.
Can they and redshirt senior Darryl Peterson, who’s also playing on the line in Matt Mitchell’s position group, get in the backfield more?
Remember though: Peterson, Leon Lowery Jr. and John Pius all showed pass-rushing potential during spring practices last year, but they combined for only 4.5 sacks in 2024.
Who’s going to step up behind the apparent top three inside linebackers?
Wisconsin’s inside linebackers also have historically been known to create disruption with sacks and tackles for loss. Christian Alliegro tied for the team lead in sacks (three) last season, and both he and a healthy Tackett Curtis could also contribute in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.
But within this group, led by defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, depth could be something to watch. Transfer Antarron Turner (FCS Western Carolina) was next up behind Alliegro and Curtis, as was converted outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger before his injury in the spring.
Garrison Solliday, who came to Wisconsin as a walk-on, worked alongside Turner with second-team reps after Heiberger’s injury.
Freshman Cooper Catalano flashed his abilities in the backfield and while hovering in pass coverage this spring, and he received second-team reps next to Turner during the April 23 practice.
Other scholarship players in the group include redshirt sophomore Tyler Jansey, redshirt freshman Landon Gauthier, and incoming four-star freshman Mason Posa.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
