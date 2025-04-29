5 Wisconsin Badgers who could be picked in next year’s NFL Draft with big 2025 season
The Wisconsin Badgers had as weak of a NFL Draft class in 2025 as we've seen in 35 years.
UW has the potential to do much better in 2026.
It's going to require a big step forward for Luke Fickell's program in a season with a difficult schedule on paper. But if the coaching staff can keep developing the talent on the roster, the NFL pipeline should remain strong.
There might not be any future first-round picks on the roster right now, but Wisconsin has a handful of players with strong pro potential as soon as next year.
RT Riley Mahlman
The Next Great Wisconsin Offensive Lineman™️, Mahlman has been a mainstay at right tackle the past two seasons and looks the part of an NFL player at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds.
He's already on the radar of NFL personnel who have come through Madison, and a strong redshirt senior season can really cement his status as a pro-ready prospect with a well-rounded skillset.
Mahlman will most likely be the first Badgers player drafted next spring.
C Jake Renfro
Renfro was already a starting-caliber center when he transferred in from Cincinnati, but injuries kept him sidelined for two seasons and helped him fly under the radar.
He likely won't be drafted as early as a player like Mahlman, and that injury history will be closely examined by NFL scouts.
But if Renfro stays healthy and puts together another consistent season, he'll get looks later in the 2026 draft.
WR Vinny Anthony II
The Badgers' passing game will need to be significantly better in 2025, but no one will benefit more from that than Anthony, who was already a big-play machine as a junior.
His deep ball tracking and 17.2 yards per catch were fourth most in the Big Ten, but he also forced a team-high 10 missed tackles after the catch, according to PFF.
Add in some kick returning ability on special teams, and he'll have plenty of interest from NFL scouts watching for a big senior year.
CB Nyzier Fourqurean
Fickell is expecting big things this season from Fourqurean, who has grown into a larger role on this defense since transferring in from Division-II Grand Valley State.
He didn't have a ton of big plays, but he also minimized his mistakes in 2024 and looks poised to take another step forward in his final colleagiate season.
NFL teams will always have a role for cornerbacks who can cover well, and he has good length and physicality that will endear himself to future coaching staffs.
Safety Preston Zachman
Zachman could very well follow in Hunter Wohler's footsteps as the next Badgers safety to be drafted to the NFL.
He's been in Wohler's shadow in recent seasons, but Zachman put up a team-high six pass breakups to go with a pair of interceptions.
He's also a well-rounded athlete who's strong against the run and can line up all over the defense. Coaches in the NFL can find a home for him on their defenses the same way they are for Wohler.
