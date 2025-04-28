Undrafted Wisconsin Badgers OL Joe Huber has strong chance to make real impact for Minnesota Vikings
Just because Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Joe Huber went undrafted doesn't mean his NFL future is in doubt.
He landed in one of the best possible situations to not only make a 53-man roster but have an impact as a rookie.
On the surface, the Minnesota Vikings might not look like the ideal team for an undrafted interior lineman to sign with.
The team just signed veteran right guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly in free agency, and they used their first round pick on Donovan Jackson from Ohio State, who is projected to start at left guard.
Behind those starters, though, the Vikings don't have much proven depth.
Their backups are headlined by former sixth-round pick Blake Brandel, former seventh-round pick Michael Jurgens and practice squad guard Henry Byrd.
Huber was projected to go as early as the fifth round and could beat out any of those players at training camp to be a top backup on the Minnesota interior.
The starters ahead of him on the depth chart a history of injuries that could create playing time for the Vikings top backups, which could very well be Huber.
Fries played only five games this season before fracturing his tibia, and Kelly missed seven games with neck and knee injuries.
Huber has played tackle, guard and center throughout his college career, and that versatility will go along way toward carving out his role with the Vikings.
