Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball hosts marquee matchups in 2025-26 Big Ten schedule

We don't know the exact dates yet, but the Big Ten announced the home and away opponents for each team

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) joins fans who stormed the court after their game Friday, November 15, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Unranked Wisconsin upset Arizona 103-88.
Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) joins fans who stormed the court after their game Friday, November 15, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Unranked Wisconsin upset Arizona 103-88. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kohl Center will host some of the most exciting Big Ten matchups on the basketball schedule this year.

We don't know the exact dates yet, but the Big Ten announced the home and away opponents for each team, and the Wisconsin Badgers will have some powerhouses coming to Madison.

All eyes will be on the Purdue Boilermakers, who Greg Gard will have to face twice, both home and away.

But Wisconsin will be at home for big matchups against UCLA and Michigan State that will test their might against some of the best in the conference.

Road trips to Michigan and Illinois will be tricky with the amount of talent those Big Ten rivals brought back, but the Badgers have done some strong work in the transfer portal to keep up.

UW should have an easy time with road matchups against Penn State and Washington, and it's always nice to double up on games to beat up on Minnesota.

The path is there to repeat another deep run into the Big Ten tournament. Now, we wait to find out when the games will be played and what order the challenges lie.

Lorin Cox
