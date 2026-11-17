For a while, Wisconsin football had one of the better pass defenses in the nation.

The Badgers' defense hasn't been lockdown all season, of course. But after a huge upset of then-No. 16 USC in which Wisconsin forced Trojans' quarterback (and at the time, the leading passer in the Power Four) Jayden Maiava into two interceptions and a QBR of 44.2, it appeared that this secondary was extremely legit.

That notion was dispelled completely a mere week later, when the Badgers allowed much-maligned Iowa quarterback Hank Brown to complete 20-of-24 passes for 222 yards and two scores.

Things seemed to be trending in the right direction the following week against Rutgers, but the Badgers followed that strong defensive performance up with a collapse against Maryland the very next game, as backup Cardell Williams completed 21-of-23 passes for 183 yards and a score.

Not only did Wisconsin's secondary get eviscerated by a backup quarterback, it suffered significant blows in the process. Top starting cornerback Javan Robinson, the Badgers' lockdown cover corner and veteran leader, had to be helped off the field in College Park and didn't return, with head coach Luke Fickell unable to provide any updates as of his Monday presser.

Staring safety and another key veteran leader, Matt Jung, suffered a serious ankle injury and had to be carted off the field; Fickell confirmed to reporters this week that he's done for the year. Meanwhile, the Badgers' other starting corner, Jai'mier Scott, didn't play at all against Maryland and his status is murky moving forward as well. All told, Wisconsin could be down three starters in the secondary this week in West Lafayette.

Now, on paper, 3-7 (2-5 Big Ten) Purdue isn't all that intimidating. But first of all, the Badgers just found out the hard way what can happen on the road in the Big Ten, even against conference bottom-feeders. And what's more, Purdue is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the Badgers' pass defense woes.

Badgers must prepare to face Ryan Browne

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Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it hasn't been all milk and honey for Purdue this season. In fact, it's been very little of that. The Boilermakers have had their moments, such as two straight conference wins including a 41-13 smackdown of Minnesota. Otherwise it's been another forgettable season under head coach Barry Odom. Purdue has lost four straight and will miss a bowl game for the fourth straight season.

But one bright spot in West Lafayette? The passing attack. Now, the Boilermakers have trailed plenty, so a necessity to throw the ball certainly inflates these numbers somewhat. But Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is currently second in the Big Ten with 2,418 passing yards behind only the aforementioned Maiava.

After a rough season last fall in which he completed under 60 percent of his passes and posted a 9:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Brown has taken big strides in 2026. He's cut down on the turnovers (just six interceptions thus far) and marginally increased his efficiency (62.1% completion). He's averaging 241.8 passing yards per game.

“We know they’ve done a really good job of spreading the field, a really good job of pushing the ball down the field. It’s gonna be about playing in space, it’s gonna be about limiting some explosive plays. But it’s gonna be a grind, that’s where we can’t lose focus. I mean, this team can beat anybody. I know we look at their record and assume that’s where they are, but the quarterback has played really well for them," Fickell said this week.

As they seemingly always do, the Boilermakers also have some dangerous eligibles, most notably wideout Asaad Waseem (49 catches, 802 yards and one score) and receiver Xavier Townsend (44 catches, 477 yards and three scores). If Wisconsin is short-handed at cornerback once again, it's going to have a hard time matching up with those playmakers.

The Badgers also desperately need Sebastian Cheeks back to spark their pass rush and make Browne uncomfortable; the secondary got almost no help from the front seven last week.

Either way, Wisconsin needs a great week of preparation, because Purdue is well-equipped to exploit one of its biggest weaknesses.