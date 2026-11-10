Wisconsin Football's Last Remaining Kickoff Time Announced for Game at Purdue

The Badgers now know the last kickoff time that was still up in the air with three weeks left in the 2026 regular season.

Wisconsin football will kick off its Week 12 matchup with Purdue at 11:00 A.M. CT on NBC.

🚨 11 AM CT kick at Purdue on NBC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AzKzK4nhJf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2026

With Wisconsin's game against Minnesota in Week 13 already having been announced — the Badgers will face the Gophers on Black Friday in primetime — Wisconsin now knows the kickoff times and networks for its final three games.

The Black Friday showdown for Paul Bunyan's Axe in Madison will also be broadcasted on NBC; that makes it seven of Wisconsin's 12 regular season games broadcasted on NBC/Peacock this season.

The last time the Badgers headed to West Lafayette was the 2023 season, head coach Luke Fickell's debut year in Madison, when they authored a 38-17 win over the Boilermakers in September.

Wisconsin has historically handled Purdue, owning a 54-29-8 all-time record against the Boilermakers. The teams first played in 1892.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Early take on Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the 2026 season, the clash with the Boilermakers was thought to be one of Wisconsin's easiest; certainly among the easiest on the Big Ten slate. Purdue is coming off a 2-10 season in 2025 in which it only beat Ball State and FCS Southern Illinois. Now, the Boilermakers have surpassed that win total (which they did back in early October) and currently sit at 3-6.

However, the clash with Wisconsin could be Purdue's last realistic shot at a win. This week, it faces No. 19 Iowa, and in Week 13 it faces No. 4 Indiana in the annual battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

The Badgers can't underestimate this Boilermakers team. Though they clearly still have a long way to go before they make noise in the Big Ten, they destroyed Minnesota, 41-13. The Gophers aren't exactly anything special this season, but they're a tough team that knocked off Iowa and nearly upset Indiana. Purdue also took current No. 16 Wake Forest to double overtime, narrowly losing 38-36.

The Boilermakers also have some playmakers to worry about. Tailback Fame Ijeboi, a Minnesota transfer, has been a revelation this season in West Lafayette, with 780 total yards and 11 touchdowns. As it seemingly always does, Purdue has a couple dangerous wideouts in Florida Atlantic transfer Asaad Waseem (43 catches, 709 yards, one touchdown) and Iowa State transfer Xavier Townsend (41 catches, 438 yards, three touchdowns).

Wisconsin can't get caught looking ahead to Minnesota. That game is going to be huge for obvious reasons, but this Purdue matchup has trap game written all over it. The Badgers need to be dialed in in West Lafayette.