With the college football regular season wrapped up, the transfer portal floodgates are about to burst.

Portal season is such a hectic time in the college football calendar that last winter, head coach Luke Fickell compared the process of recruiting portal athletes to the rambunctious and debauchery-fueled stock broking depicted in the 2013 Martin Scorsese movie "The Wolf of Wall Street.

Last season, the Badgers reeled in 33 transfer portal signees, desperately needing to add talent and depth to a roster that finished the 2025 campaign 4-8 — and saw much of its incoming blue-chip freshmen jump ship in the wake of said dismal season.

This offseason, Wisconsin shouldn't need to be quite as active in the portal as long as it can retain most of its top talent and hold onto the bulk of its incoming recruiting class. But the Badgers' transfer portal strategy will be shaped by several key decisions it needs to make on the retention front. Below, Badgers On SI breaks down the biggest retention decisions Wisconsin's front office needs to make.

Does Wisconsin keep both its quarterbacks?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the biggest decision facing the Badgers this offseason. After starter Colton Joseph was benched eight games into the season, only to return with a chip on his shoulder and rack up 619 total yards and six total touchdowns in two convincing wins, Wisconsin now must decide how hard it tries to retain him.

Joseph was asked after the Minnesota win if he's thought about his future.

"Who knows what's gonna happen? But obviously, I wanna be a Badger," he said. Fickell also expressed interest in keeping Joseph in Madison in 2027 in his post-game presser.

Joseph looks to be the biggest wild card in this quarterback room. True freshman Ryan Hopkins, who showed plenty of promise in the win over Rutgers, has been intensely loyal to Fickell and appears more likely to stick around no matter what. But if the Badgers commit to retaining Joseph as their starter for next year, it gets more complicated. Is Hopkins content with riding the bench for another season?

Both Hopkins and Joseph have put enough good things on tape this season to where they'll have other Power Four offers outside of Wisconsin. In a perfect world, the Badgers keep both Joseph and Hopkins. If both want to return, that'll obviously make the process easier. But if, say, Joseph is enticed by a larger offer than the Badgers make him, or Hopkins wants to be assured of a starting role, that could complicate things.

Which wide receivers do the Badgers make a priority?

Wisconsin wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wisconsin is set to lose Chris Brooks Jr and Tyrell Henry to graduation. But past those two seniors, it must decide which pieces in Ari Confesor's room it wants to try the hardest to retain.

Of the five transfers the Badgers reeled in last season, Southeast Louisiana transfer Jaylon Domingeaux was the most productive with 19 catches for 258 yards, and he did that in seven games. Malachi Coleman displayed NFL traits at times, but he only finished with five catches for 122 yards and two scores. Shamar Rigby and Zion Kearney were largely afterthoughts; Rigby was at the bottom of the receiver rotation and notched five catches for 82 yards, while Kearney didn't catch a pass.

Sophomore Eugene Hilton Jr built on the flashes he displayed as a freshman, notching 22 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns, adding 124 rushing yards and a score on the ground with a passing touchdown as well.

The Badgers still need a true go-to, No. 1 wideout. It'll be interesting to see if they try to find one in the portal, or if they'll look to develop one from within. Either way, they need to decide which receivers to make a retention priority.

Hilton, with his versatility and ability to contribute on the ground game, a big part of Jeff Grimes' offense, is probably near or at the top of Wisconsin's list. Domingeaux and Coleman each have one more year of eligibility; though the latter has tantalizing speed, size and twitch, Domingeaux was more consistent when he returned from injury and his hands are tremendous; he's a legit Big Ten caliber receiver.

Thus, Hilton and Domingeaux would be at the top of my list, but it'll be fascinating to see what the front office does at this position.

What's the plan in the defensive backfield?

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin is guaranteed to lose two starters in the secondary: cornerback Javan Robinson and safety Matt Jung. Past those two, there's a handful of youngsters and veterans alike that the Badgers must sort through as they plan for their defensive backfield in 2027.

Looking at the roster, there's clearly three top defensive backs Wisconsin should look to retain, all three of whom were starters this fall: safety Marvin Burks Jr, cornerback Jai'mier Scott and nickel Bryce West.

Burks' veteran presence was a big part of solidifying the back end of Wisconsin's 16th-ranked total pass defense. Scott was largely tremendous all year outside of the Iowa game, while West was elite in the slot. If the Badgers lose any of those players, it would be a big loss; again, they should be the clear top priorities in the secondary.

But the front office needs to decide how it wants to handle the rest of the safety and corner rooms. Freshman cornerback Donovan Dunmore could compete for a starting role after he racked up 134 snaps over the final three games, clearly earning the trust of the coaching staff. Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher Jr, meanwhile, surpassed every expectation this fall, as he was significantly better in coverage than his Cowboys' tape depicted. There's also the big, physically gifted Cai Bates, who tore his ACL early in the season but looks to have plenty of promise.

In the safety room, Cairo Skanes looks like a priority on the next tier of players, but what about the fates of Carson Van Dinter, Matthew Traynor , Raphael Dunn and others? The staff must decide which players it wants to build around.