College football can be funny — or, perhaps more accurately, darkly comedic — but bear with me.

Certain losses, like the Badgers' 30-0 embarrassment at Iowa or the 24-21 collapse at Maryland, can feel like five losses. Those felt like damning, irredeemable defeats that told us everything we needed to know about the direction of this program.

And yet, certain wins, such as the absolutely therapeutic, cleansing, cathartic smackdown over Minnesota can feel like five wins as well. Despite the irrefutably bad losses Wisconsin has suffered this season, college football is a what have you done for me lately business. And lately, Luke Fickell just eviscerated the Gophers, moving to 8-4 and 6-3 in the Big Ten, doubling his win total from last season with a bowl game still on the horizon.

Make no mistake; this was a statement victory. Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst likely wasn't going to make a knee-jerk reaction to the result of the Axe Game, but the absolute dominance with which the Badgers just took down Minnesota means something. Fickell had his team ready to ride for this game, and the same can't be said about past rivalry games and enormous, season-defining showdowns.

Let's appreciate this defense

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nicolas Clayton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We knew that on paper, Wisconsin boasted an elite defense coming into this game. But if you didn't necessarily feel like Mike Tressel's unit was one of the best in the country, you'd be well within reason — the 30-0 loss to Iowa looms large, and Maryland's offense orchestrating a comeback in Week 11 still lingers.

But after the Badgers held Minnesota's offense to three points, it's time to start taking this defense seriously. Now that the regular season has concluded, and we have a complete body of work to look back upon, Tressel absolutely deserves his flowers.

Ahead of Saturday of rivalry week, Wisconsin's total defense checked in at No. 4 nationally, allowing 265.0 yards per game. It's 4.19 yards per play allowed is second in the nation. In terms of scoring defense, Wisconsin ranks No. 10 nationally, while its run and pass defense check in at No. 10 and No. 16 nationally, respectively.

The defensive line is elite. The outside linebackers are carried by Sebastian Cheeks, but still tremendous overall. The secondary took a hit with the absence of Javan Robinson at CB1, but Jai'mier Scott and Eric Fletcher Jr have proven more than capable in his stead while Bryce West holds down the nickel. The safeties hardly every make mistakes.

This is an indisputably elite defense, and it's central to the Badgers' identity.

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Wisconsin's QB controversy will carry into the offseason

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Joseph was a man possessed after he got benched. His confidence and moxie were at an all-time high in the wins over Purdue and Minnesota, and his benching in Week 10 seemed to light a fire under him that neither the Boilermakers nor the Gophers could put out.

Now, the Badgers have a quarterback controversy on their hands that could define the offseason. Wisconsin has two capable yet flawed (in their own ways) signal-callers in Joseph and Ryan Hopkins. The ideal scenario would be to retain both of them, and run it back in 2027.

That's certainly a possibility, but it's easier said than done. Both quarterbacks should have offers in the transfer portal that should make them think twice about Wisconsin. Hopkins has been loyal to Fickell; he seems more likely to ride with his coach in Madison (assuming he isn't fired) going into his sophomore year.

The question becomes what promises do the Badgers make to each quarterback? Does Wisconsin promise Joseph the job again? Would Hopkins stick around in that instance? Would the Badgers facilitate an open competiton?

Wisconsin has needed to tap the transfer portal for a starting quarterback for four straight years. It would love nothing more than to avoid that scenario in 2027. The starter for next fall, be it Joseph or Hopkins, appears to already be on the roster. Can Wisconsin keep them both? That looks like the best-case scenario for this quarterback room.

Clear retention priorities emerge

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll cover the Badgers' top retention priorities extensively here at Badgers On SI. But after the final game of the regular season, there's some clear players whom locking up for the foreseeable future would behoove Wisconsin immensely.

On offense, the aforementioned quarterbacks obviously come to mind. Tailback Darrion Dupree is likely a close second. Tight end Jacob Harris is up there in terms of skill position players, as is wideout Jaylon Domingeaux and Eugene Hilton Jr. Along the offensive line, Emerson Mandell, Stylz Blackmon and Colin Cubberly top the list.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are clearly at the top. Those two bleed Cardinal and White, however; if Fickell stays, it's hard to imagine either player leaving. Along the defensive line, Junior Poyser stands out as a player the Badgers need to retain for his final year of eligibility. In the secondary, Bryce West, Marvin Burks Jr and Jai'mier Scott top the list.