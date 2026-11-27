The Badgers will take on their arch-rivals, the Minnesota Gophers, tonight in the final game of the regular season with Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line. Unfortunately for Mike Tressel's defense, they will do so without the top cornerback on their roster.

Starting cornerback Javan Robinson missed Wisconsin's game against Purdue last week with an injury. Fortunately for the Badgers, they didn't need him. Jai'mier Scott, Eric Fletcher, and freshman Donavan Dunmore held down the fort in the secondary. The unit held Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, who entered the game with the second-most passing yards in the Big Ten this season, to just 133 yards and an interception while completing just 40.6% of his passes.

Can their patchwork cornerback room do it again against the Minnesota Gophers? It looks like they will have to.

Javan Robinson downgraded to 'Out' in the latest availability report

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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After missing last week, Robinson appeared on the initial injury report on Wednesday night as 'questionable,' providing some hope that the Badgers would have their top cornerback back in action against the Gophers in what is arguably their biggest game of the season. However, the next day, Wisconsin downgraded Robinson to 'out' for tonight's game.

The Badgers have shown they can perform without Robinson, as they did last week. Statistically, Minnesota's passing attack doesn't match what Purdue has done this season. Quarterback Drake Lindsey has 2,206 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Badgers will still be pressured to stop the pass this evening, as the Gophers' passing attack makes up most of the team's offense. Minnesota hasn't gotten much done on the ground this season, ranking dead last in the Big Ten in rushing with just 1,083 total yards. Pair that with the Badgers' dominant run defense, and you are looking at a Minnesota team that will probably need to rely on the passing game tonight. Not necessarily a game you want to be down your starting cornerback.

Robinson has been the Badgers' best coverage corner this season, with a PFF coverage grade of 75.6, while consistently covering the opposing team's top receiver. Eric Fletcher is next with a 69.0.

Wisconsin faces a huge matchup against the Gophers tonight, a game that could have major ramifications for the program's future. Will a win tonight save Luke Fickell's job? Will a loss seal his fate? Either way, the Badgers will face this challenge without their top cornerback.