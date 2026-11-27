Though all of the ups and downs of the 2026 season, the Badgers have a chance to finish the year in an extremely satisfying and encouraging way — with a win over hated rival Minnesota.

A win over the Gophers on Black Friday would push Wisconsin to 8-4 and 6-3 in the Big Ten. The Badgers haven't hit eight wins in the regular season since 2021, which is also the last time they won six conference games.

Regardless of where you stand on head coach Luke Fickell's future in Madison, Wisconsin needs that Axe back. Badly.

Below, the Badgers On SI staff has roundtable predictions for the 136th meeting between Wisconsin and Minnesota:

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seamus Rohrer, Editor

On paper, Wisconsin has a narrow advantage in this game, particularly when the Badgers are on defense. The fact that Minnesota has the statistically second-worst rushing attack in the Power Four ahead of only California, mustering just 98.5 rushing yards per game, is hard to believe, but also a great sign that the Badgers can shut down the Gophers' offense.

Minnesota's defense is solid overall yet mediocre against the run. But Wisconsin hasn't exactly run all over its opponents this season either. The Badgers need to get the legs of Colton Joseph going, but that's going to be significantly harder than it was last week, not just because of the Gophers' better defense overall but because Minnesota's edges, Anthony Smith and TJ Bush Jr, are both tremendous players who promise to play with more discipline than the Boilermakers' edge defenders.

I think both teams' running games are going to be stuck in the mud. And while that means the Badgers have a great chance to get Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey in third-and-longs, the Gophers have a healthier passing game than Wisconsin, and the likely absence of Javan Robinson is concerning; the Gophers have three very capable wideouts in Javon Tracey, Noah Jennings and Jalen Smith. The Badgers are also shorthanded in the secondary without starting safety Matt Jung.

Wisconsin has been tremendous at home this season. And Wisconsin's run defense matches up very nicely with the Gophers' sputtering run game. But right now, I'm just not sold that this Badgers offense is going to get it done against a defense with some teeth — they haven't been able to do that all year.

Prediction: Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 13

Drew Gentile, Staff Writer

Wisconsin, on the defensive side of the ball at least, matches up tremendously with this Minnesota team. The Golden Gophers have struggled to establish the run and the Badgers have been stout against it. This should mean that we see Drake Lindsey have to win the game with his arm. While he's plenty talented to do so, that hasn't necessarily been something he's done.

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I think this game plays out how the Badgers want it to from a defensive standpoint, the question remains if they can get enough offensively. At this point in time, I'm simply at a point where I have to see it to believe it. I know Fickell has been without his starting quarterback in this game twice, and when his No. 1 was available, Wisconsin controlled the game. Still I have to see the Badgers do it before I go on record and pick it.

Prediction: Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 10

Jeremy Schneider, Staff Writer

The stakes are always high when these teams play for Paul Bunyan's Axe, but with Luke Fickell's tenure potentially hinging on Friday's result and Wisconsin having lost the previous two rivalry tilts, it's fair to say this is a huge one. Minnesota's offense has been incredibly lackluster all year, as the Golden Gophers haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since September. Their defense, however, is experienced and stout at every level, from Anthony Smith off the edge to John Nestor in the secondary.

Wisconsin did a lot of good things last week at Purdue, most notably establishing the run, but that was Purdue. Colton Joseph wreaked havoc on the ground in that game and is likely to start again Friday, but I still have reservations about his ability as a downfield passer.

The Badgers have been excellent at home this season, going 5-0 without allowing more than 10 points in any of those contests. Minnesota is a flawed team, but so is Wisconsin, and the Badgers' inability to rise to the occasion against Iowa and Minnesota is impossible to ignore. Black Friday should bring some ugly, trench-focused football, and Wisconsin's shortcomings in trophy games have me leaning toward the Golden Gophers.

Prediction: Minnesota 16, Wisconsin 13

Christian Borman, Staff Writer

When I look at this matchup, I see two very similar teams. Solid defenses and struggling offenses. It'll come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes, and the Gophers don't make many. They turn the ball over about once per game.

But fortunately for the Badgers, Minnesota's offense isn't anything special. In fact, if you've been down on Wisconsin's offense this year, the Gophers have been worse. They are below Wisconsin's offense in yards per game, rushing yards per game, and points per game. I'm confident in the Badgers' defense. It's their offense that worries me.

I'm operating under the assumption that Joseph will be under center against the Gophers. If he can't get the running game going against this stout Minnesota defense, I'd expect to see Hopkins get a chance to throw it, because I have little to no faith in Joseph's passing ability when it counts.

If you had asked me a week ago how this game would go, I don't think I would have hesitated in picking Minnesota. But after Wisconsin's 42-10 blowout over Purdue, I may have some renewed hope for this team. Yeah, maybe I'm letting my bias get the better of me. Or maybe it's that I can't bring myself to ever pick Minnesota over Wisconsin. Either way, I have Wisconsin reclaiming the Axe and heading into postseason play with an 8-win season for the first time since 2021.

Give me the Badgers.

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Minnesota 14