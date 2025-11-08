Wisconsin football switches starting QB, immediately suffers major injury
From August to November, Wisconsin Badgers fans have seen one constant throughout a disappointing Wisconsin football season: quarterback injuries. In the season-opener against the Miami (OH) Redhawks, Badgers' starting QB Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a lower-body injury in the first half. Now, the QB who originally replaced Edwards suffered a major injury of his own.
Edwards, a transfer by way of the Maryland Terrapins, has, since exiting the season-opener, only appeared in one game for Wisconsin. He attempted a return against his former team, but re-aggravated his injury and was unable to complete two full offensive drives.
In the time since, it has been a mix of unsatisfactory answers for Wisconsin under center. Initially, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and head coach Luke Fickell turned to San Diego State Aztecs transfer Danny O'Neil. In October, the Badgers tried former Southern Illinois Salukis QB Hunter Simmons.
Wisconsin attempted turning back to O'Neil against the Washington Huskies, but it did not last long.
Wisconsin football quarterback Danny O'Neil carted off
On the first play of Wisconsin's second offensive drive, O'Neil kept the ball for a 21-yard scamper. Near the end of the run, O'Neil's lower-right leg buckled underneath him. The Big Ten Network broadcast indicated that they had been told in pre-production meetings that O'Neil had been nursing a right Achilles injury in the lead-up to the game.
At the end of the play, the sophomore and Washington safety Rylon Dillard-Allen collided with head-to-head contact. The quarterback, as a runner, dipped his head at the moment of impact. O'Neil attempted to jog into the huddle following the run and hit, but he was unable to continue running and went to the ground. Eventually, he was carted off with the help of the medical staff.
The tackle by Dillard-Allen was reviewed for a targeting penalty, but it was ruled no foul.
Instead of turning back to Simmons, the Badgers made the move to true freshman Carter Smith with O'Neil sidelined. The former consensus four-star recruit made an immediate impact, rushing for nine yards on the first snap of his career. The drive eventually ended at Washington's six-yard line after the Badgers failed to convert for a first down on fourth and two.
In 2024, Wisconsin lost starting QB Tyler Van Dyke after the Miami Hurricanes transfer tore his ACL in Week 2.