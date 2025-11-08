Injury report reveals decimated Wisconsin football running back room
Injuries have ravaged the third year of the Luke Fickell era in Madison. While it started with an injury to the Wisconsin football head coach's preferred starting quarterback, it has since cascaded. From spring workouts to the end of October, Wisconsin lost over a third of its projected Week 1 starters to injuries. Today, against the Washington Huskies, the Badgers are no healthier.
When Wisconsin took the field against the Oregon Ducks, it was missing eight of its 22 players, who it considered Week 1 starters. Earlier this week, Fickell confirmed that two of those injured players, running back Dilin Jones and center Jake Renfro, underwent season-ending surgery.
Wisconsin's offensive line has suffered through constant injury woes. Through eight games, the Badgers have started seven different offensive line combinations.
Additional running back injury news has Wisconsin short on bodies up front.
Wisconsin Badgers football injury report vs. Washington Huskies
In addition to Jones, UW will be without RB Cade Yacamelli against the Huskies. Sophomore tailback Darrion Dupree is questionable. Dupree has not seen game action since suffering a lower-body injury in a shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
If Dupree is unable to play, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes will likely turn to a heavy dose of Gideon Ituka in the backfield. The redshirt freshman logged 21 carries in Wisconsin's game two weeks ago against the Oregon Ducks. His 85 yards in that contest are the most for any Badgers' leading rusher this season.
Behind Ituka is Grover Bortolotti. The graduate student has primarily appeared on special teams during his time with the Badgers. He logged all five of his career carries in one game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 2021.
Versatile interior offensive lineman Kerry Kodanko is questionable after missing the game against the Ducks. He projects as Wisconsin's preferred starting right guard if he can play.