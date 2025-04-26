Badgers land new offensive line starter in transfer portal with Wisconsin native coming home
Luke Fickell dipped back into the transfer portal to find reinforcements for his injured offensive line, and he brought an in-state recruit back home in the process.
Central Michigan redshirt senior offensive lineman Davis Heinzen announced his decision to transfer to Wisconsin on Saturday.
Heinzen was a three star tight end recruit out of Manitowoc, Wisconsin back in 2021 when he committed to play for the Chippewas and bulked up to play offensive line.
He was a three year starter at left tackle, but he spent much of the 2024 season rotating in at left guard.
He'll be a much-needed piece in the Badgers offensive line that lost left tackle Kevin Haywood to a torn ACL during spring practice.
His positional versatility and experience should help him find a role somewhere in the starting lineup, but Fickell is likely to keep moving his linemen around to secure the best (healthy) starting five of the group.
More depth up front is never a bad thing.
