Luke Fickell lands outside of Top 10 in 2025 Big Ten head coach rankings
The recent struggles of the Wisconsin Badgers are starting to affect the national reputation of their head coach.
Luke Fickell was well regarded when UW hired him in November of 2022, but he's fallen behind some of the other coaches in the conference in the eyes of USA Today college football writer Paul Myerberg.
He ranked every Big Ten head coach heading into the summer, and Fickell landed just outside the Top 10.
11. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
Like Riley, Fickell has struggled since joining the Big Ten with major fanfare. After turning Cincinnati into a Group of Five powerhouse and reaching the College Football Playoff, Fickell has gone 12-13 in two full seasons with the Badgers, including last year’s team ending a run of 22 consecutive bowl appearances with the program’s first losing record since 2001. His missteps since arriving in Madison, notably at quarterback, makes this a huge season for Fickell’s future.- Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Fickell came in just behind Rutgers coach Greg Schiano at 10. Former Badgers coach Bret Bielema at Illinois ranked eighth, and rival P.J. Fleck at Minnesota is seventh.
It's no surprise that Ohio State's Ryan Day topped the list after winning the national championship, but it's hard to watch Fickell fall that far behind the coach of his alma matter.
The 12-13 record speaks for itself, though. Wisconsin has a lot of work to do to regain some respect in the Big Ten and rebuild the reputation of its head coach.
It's not stopping Fickell from landing good recruits and transfer portal targets, but more wins need to start coming quickly for the Badgers. At least he ranks ahead of Sherrone Moore and Michigan.
