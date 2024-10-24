Wisconsin-Penn State score predictions from the Badgers On SI staff
The Wisconsin football team hosts No. 3 Penn State in what is arguably the game of the week in the Big Ten. Our staff predicts if the Badgers have enough to pull off the upset.
Tony Liebert: Wisconsin 31, Penn State 30
Penn State has looked vulnerable this season, and it notably had a close game at home against Bowling Green in Week 2. The fact that the Nittany Lions will be coming to Madison off a bye certainly plays into their favor, but I think Wisconsin has all of the pieces to pull off an upset. The Badgers offense has found its rhythm over the last three weeks, and I think Braedyn Locke, Tawee Walker and Vinny Anthony can put some pressure on the Nittany Lions and give Luke Fickell his first win over a ranked opponent since becoming head coach of the program.
Joe Nelson: Wisconsin 24, Penn State 20
It's time to become a believer in the Badgers. Sure, it was easy to get down on them after Tyler Van Dyke was lost to an ACL; they got dumped by Alabama and collapsed against Southern Cal, but those were times of major transition. What we do know, however, is that Braedyn Locke is a capable passer and he has a great running game and good wide receivers to help him. Wisconsin's defense is also one of the best in the country, and the team is being led by a coach who basically worked miracles at Cincinnati. Penn State is 100% vulnerable and isn't as good as its No. 3 ranking implies.
Jonathan Harrison: Wisconsin 20, Penn State 18
The Badgers kick off the most difficult stretch of their schedule with a massive win over a Penn State squad already looking ahead to Ohio State next week.
Will Ragatz: Penn State 34, Wisconsin 21
The Badgers are good enough to pull off this upset as home underdogs if they bring their A-game to Camp Randall on Saturday night, but anything short of that will make this a tough task. Penn State’s got an experienced quarterback, two dangerous running backs and perhaps the best tight end in major conference football. The Nittany Lions also have a defense that’s much better than anything Wisconsin has seen during its three-game win streak. The Badgers, who are 0-2 with a -49 point differential against ranked opponents this year, crash back to earth this week.
Nolan O'Hara: Penn State 27, Wisconsin 24
Wisconsin heads into Saturday’s big homecoming matchup against No. 3 Penn State with plenty of momentum coming off three straight blowout wins over Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, barely escaped overtime with a win over Southern Cal in their last game on Oct. 12. This is a game that should be on upset watch. That wasn’t the only game against an inferior opponent that was too close for comfort for the Nittany Lions. Tawee Walker has been near unstoppable for the Badgers over the last three weeks, and he’ll certainly be the focus of the Penn State defense. Braedyn Locke will need to make a few big plays in order for the Badgers to pull off the upset. But will they be able to get it done at Camp Randall? It’ll be close game, but the Nittany Lions escape with their perfect record intact.