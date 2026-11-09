Wisconsin Football Report Card: New QB, New Life for Badgers' Passing Attack

Following an embarrassing shutout loss at Iowa, Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) bounced back Saturday with a comfortable 31-10 victory over Rutgers (2-7, 1-5). With the Badgers' offense showing some much-needed signs of life, Badgers On SI breaks down the performance and hands out grades to each offensive position group.

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After weeks of largely ineffective quarterback play with Colton Joseph under center, Wisconsin finally received a much-needed spark from freshman Ryan Hopkins. Making his first career start, the former three-star recruit out of Mater Dei looked remarkably poised, displaying a level of comfort that only seemed to grow as the afternoon progressed. Hopkins went 18-of-24 for 241 yards and three touchdowns, offering an encouraging glimpse of his potential in a winning effort.

Hopkins showcased impressive patience and field vision on his first career touchdown pass, a 21-yard strike to Eugene Hilton Jr. in the opening quarter. He later found a wide-open Ryan Schwendeman for an 11-yard score in the third quarter before connecting with Jacob Harris on a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth.

While Harris deserves much of the credit for the latter, Hopkins did well to quickly identify his target on third-and-long and give the Badgers an opportunity to move the chains. In fact, the young signal-caller was particularly effective on third downs, going 5-of-7 for 117 yards.

Of course, the performance wasn't without its blemishes. Hopkins committed a rather careless fourth-quarter fumble, essentially dropping the football, although the turnover proved inconsequential.

His clean passing stat line also doesn't tell the entire story, as a first-quarter interception was wiped away by a roughing-the-passer penalty and a dangerous third-quarter throw was nearly picked off before Hilton somehow hauled it in. On the flip side, Hopkins was denied another touchdown when Tyrell Henry's apparent scoring grab in the waning seconds of the first half was overturned upon review.

It wasn't a flawless outing by any stretch, and Rutgers' porous defense certainly warrants consideration. Nevertheless, Hopkins demonstrated encouraging poise, playmaking ability and command of the offense in his first opportunity to lead the Badgers.

For a passing attack that has struggled mightily in recent weeks, Saturday's showing was a welcome change of pace and an undeniably promising starting point for the freshman.

Grade: B+

Running Backs

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absence of Colton Joseph under center took away a notable dimension of Wisconsin's rushing attack, but that shouldn't serve as an excuse for an otherwise uninspiring performance from the backfield. Abu Sama III led the running backs with nine carries for 35 yards (3.9 YPC), with a 20-yard burst in the third quarter representing his lone notable contribution on the ground. The Iowa State transfer also added one reception for a single yard.

Darrion Dupree wasn't heavily involved, managing 12 yards on four carries (3.0 YPC) while adding a reception for no gain. Bryan Jackson II was the most efficient of the bunch, picking up 32 yards on five attempts (6.4 YPC).

Granted, rushing success is heavily dependent on the offensive line, and Wisconsin's run blocking has been a persistent issue throughout the season. A particularly frustrating example came in the second quarter, when a 12-yard gain by Sama was wiped away by a holding penalty.

Regardless of how the blame is distributed, Jayden Everett's unit failed to make much of an impact against Rutgers. Fortunately for the Badgers, Ryan Hopkins provided enough of a spark through the air to overcome the lackluster rushing performance and secure the win.

Grade: C

Wide Receivers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With Wisconsin's passing game finally showing some signs of life, the wide receivers had a welcome opportunity to make their presence felt Saturday. Eugene Hilton Jr. was among the biggest beneficiaries, setting career highs with four receptions and 44 receiving yards while showcasing his versatility as a rushing threat. The sophomore led the Badgers with 39 rushing yards on just three carries (13.0 YPC).

Hilton got open for a 21-yard touchdown reception in the opening quarter and later displayed tremendous concentration on a 13-yard grab in the third, somehow hauling in a dangerous throw that appeared destined for an interception. He also secured a two-point conversion later in the quarter. Widely regarded as one of the most talented receivers on Wisconsin's roster, Hilton has long been viewed as a player with considerable upside. Seeing that potential translate into meaningful production, particularly with touches designed specifically for him, was an encouraging development.

Hello, Shamar Rigby! Rigby hauled in four passes for a game-high 71 yards after entering Saturday with just one reception all season. He arrived in Madison as arguably the most accomplished member of a largely unproven receiving corps, having recorded 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown with Oklahoma State in 2025. Whether Saturday's showing translates into a more prominent role moving forward remains to be seen, but it was good to see Rigby finally make an impact.

Jaylon Domingeaux had a quieter afternoon, although both of his receptions, totaling 31 yards, moved the chains. Tyrell Henry contributed three catches for 13 yards and another 14 yards on three rushing attempts (4.7 YPC). Henry nearly added a touchdown late in the second quarter, but replay showed he dropped the pass, overturning the initial ruling on the field.

After three straight games without a Wisconsin passer reaching 100 yards, Saturday's aerial production was a refreshing change of pace. The receivers capitalized on their opportunities and earned high marks across the board.

Grade: A

Tight Ends

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Ryan Schwendeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Harris is a DUDE. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end continues to demonstrate why good things tend to happen when Wisconsin gets him involved in the passing game. Harris hauled in two receptions for 70 yards Saturday, highlighted by a spectacular 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter. With reliable hands and a physical frame that makes him a nightmare to bring down, Harris is a weapon the Badgers would be wise to utilize more frequently.

Ryan Schwendeman actually got the tight ends on the scoreboard first, hauling in an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for his lone reception of the afternoon. The score marked his second straight game with a catch after going without one in his first five appearances as a Badger. His contributions as a blocker were considerably less encouraging, however, as he received a team-worst 44.0 PFF run-blocking grade. Schwendeman was also flagged for an ineligible receiver downfield penalty in the second quarter, although Rutgers declined it.

Grant Stec led the position group with 36 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in the passing game. The sophomore also struggled to make a positive impression in his blocking assignments, finishing with a 53.4 overall PFF grade.

Having two tight ends find the end zone, particularly with Harris delivering one of the game's most memorable plays, is certainly worthy of a strong grade. Still, Wisconsin's continued struggles with run blocking can't be overlooked, even amid an otherwise productive afternoon for the position group. I'll admit I'm nitpicking a bit here, but the blocking concerns are enough for me to knock the grade down a notch to an A-.

Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Colin Cubberly | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The revolving door along Wisconsin's offensive line continued Saturday, with PJ Wilkins drawing the start at left tackle in place of Kevin Heywood, whose season-ending knee injury represents a significant blow to the unit. Wilkins played 39 snaps, while Lucas Simmons-Johansson also saw action at left tackle with 18. Both held their own for the most part, although Wilkins committed a false start in the opening quarter and Simmons-Johansson was flagged for holding in the second, wiping out a 12-yard run by Abu Sama III.

Stylz Blackmon was Wisconsin's highest-graded offensive lineman with a 67.6 overall PFF grade, while right tackle Emerson Mandell was the only member of the unit to play every offensive snap. Left guard Colin Cubberly surrendered two pressures, including a sack, and finished with a unit-worst 56.3 PFF grade. After an encouraging start to the season, Cubberly's recent performances have left plenty to be desired.

As a whole, the Badgers’ pass protection was respectable, allowing just four pressures and generally giving Ryan Hopkins enough time to operate. The run blocking, however, remains a glaring weakness. For a program that prides itself on physicality in the trenches and wants to establish its identity by running the football, the continued inability to generate consistent push up front is difficult to overlook, particularly against a struggling Rutgers defense.

Perhaps a C is a bit harsh, but I simply can't justify a higher grade when the run blocking continues to fall so far short of expectations.

Grade: C