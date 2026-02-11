Wisconsin Badgers OT Riley Mahlman Is Among Biggest Snubs From NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL invited 319 college football players to participate in the NFL combine later this month. Somehow, Wisconsin Badgers offensive tackle Riley Mahlman wasn't one of them.

The league released the full list of combine invitations Wednesday, and Mahlman's absence was one of the biggest surprises.

NFL Draft analysts on social media were quick to notice, listing him among the top names to not receive an invite.

Biggest snubs I can come up with



Riley Mahlman

Nolan Rucci

James Brockermeyer

Cole Wisenewski

Tyren Montgomery



Probably more, but several of those guys I wanted to see https://t.co/geTcCXd2sa — Matt Chabot (@Chabotsports) February 11, 2026

Biggest NFL combine snubs on offense:



Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Lewis Bond, BC

Devin Voisin, South Alabama

Nolan Rucci, Penn St

Jayden Williams, Ole Miss

Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

James Brockermeyer, Miami

Pete Nygra, Louisville — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 11, 2026

Notables that did not receive an NFL Combine invite:



• QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss ***

• WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

• RB Kaelon Black, Indiana

• ED Mikail Kamara, Indiana

• WR Cyrus Allen, Cincy

• OT Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

• RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

• iOL… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 11, 2026

Mahlman was one of four Badgers who participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl last month, earning the opportunity to start for the game itself at left tackle.

It's a new position he's still learning after Wisconsin abruptly switched him from right tackle after the first game of the 2025 season.

Still, it's shocking to see a Badgers offensive tackle with three years of starting experience not even get an invitation to the combine.

This past season, Mahlman allowed only 14 pressures in 12 games, according to PFF. His position switch helped show teams that he has versatility to play both sides at the next level.

At 6-foot-8, 304 pounds, he is the type of physical specimen that NFL teams typically want to see perform the athletic drills in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin’s Riley Mahlman is helping himself at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Plays with such control and balance + has a violent punch.



Mahlman played over 2,800 snaps for the Badgers. Tons of experience. pic.twitter.com/TwVrEetjO2 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 24, 2026

Part of what might hold him back is his short arm length, which measured in at 32 and one-eighths inches at the Shrine Bowl. But that should be all the more reason for teams to want to see more measurements of his physical tools at the combine.

It will be an uphill battle for Mahlman to be drafted after missing the combine, but it will be plenty of motivation for him to prove teams wrong and show them he belongs in the NFL.

He and the rest of Wisconsin's draft propsects will get a chance to run the same drills at the Badgers' pro day, with the hopes of hearing their names called on draft weekend.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: