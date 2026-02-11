Wisconsin Badgers OT Riley Mahlman Is Among Biggest Snubs From NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL invited 319 college football players to participate in the NFL combine later this month. Somehow, Wisconsin Badgers offensive tackle Riley Mahlman wasn't one of them.
The league released the full list of combine invitations Wednesday, and Mahlman's absence was one of the biggest surprises.
NFL Draft analysts on social media were quick to notice, listing him among the top names to not receive an invite.
Mahlman was one of four Badgers who participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl last month, earning the opportunity to start for the game itself at left tackle.
It's a new position he's still learning after Wisconsin abruptly switched him from right tackle after the first game of the 2025 season.
Still, it's shocking to see a Badgers offensive tackle with three years of starting experience not even get an invitation to the combine.
This past season, Mahlman allowed only 14 pressures in 12 games, according to PFF. His position switch helped show teams that he has versatility to play both sides at the next level.
At 6-foot-8, 304 pounds, he is the type of physical specimen that NFL teams typically want to see perform the athletic drills in Indianapolis.
Part of what might hold him back is his short arm length, which measured in at 32 and one-eighths inches at the Shrine Bowl. But that should be all the more reason for teams to want to see more measurements of his physical tools at the combine.
It will be an uphill battle for Mahlman to be drafted after missing the combine, but it will be plenty of motivation for him to prove teams wrong and show them he belongs in the NFL.
He and the rest of Wisconsin's draft propsects will get a chance to run the same drills at the Badgers' pro day, with the hopes of hearing their names called on draft weekend.
