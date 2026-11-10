Wisconsin Football Report Card: Badgers' Front Seven Sets the Tone Against Rutgers

Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) rebounded from an embarrassing shutout loss at Iowa with a 31-10 victory over Rutgers (2-7, 1-5) on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins injected some new life into the Badgers' offense, but what about the other side of the ball?

After handing out offensive grades, Badgers On SI turns its attention to the defense.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers EDGE Sebastian Cheeks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Death, taxes and Sebastian Cheeks wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. The edge rusher continued his impressive campaign in Week 10, generating three pressures and recording a sack en route to a defense-high 76.4 overall PFF grade. With 43 pressures on the season, Cheeks leads the Big Ten and has burst onto the scene as one of the conference's most disruptive pass rushers.

The rest of the defensive front got in on the action, too. Nicolas Clayton added a sack off the edge, although Tyrese Fearbry was largely a non-factor on the opposite side. Wisconsin also generated plenty of pressure from the interior, with defensive tackles Junior Poyser, Charles Perkins and Nolan Vils each recording a sack. Altogether, the Badgers finished with five sacks and eight tackles for loss, consistently making life difficult for Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace.

Stopping the run has been a calling card of Mike Tressel’s defense in 2026, and Saturday was no exception. Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond was kept in check with 56 yards on 15 carries (3.7 YPC), while the Scarlet Knights managed 94 rushing yards on 36 attempts (2.6 YPC) as a team. Wisconsin made Rutgers earn every yard on the ground, giving Raymond and company little room to operate.

Granted, Rutgers isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, but the Badgers did precisely what they should against an inferior opponent in the trenches. Between bottling up Raymond and keeping Surace under siege, the defensive front delivered a complete performance worthy of an A.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another week, another tackling clinic from Cooper Catalano. The Richfield native was seemingly everywhere, racking up a game-high 14 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss against Rutgers. Catalano has been a tackling machine all season, and his 89 total stops lead the Big Ten.

Mason Posa wasn't quite as prolific in the box score, but the fellow sophomore certainly made his presence felt. Posa finished with eight tackles (four solo) and generated two pressures, delivering several punishing hits along the way.

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It was business as usual at inside linebacker, with Catalano and Posa handling virtually all the work. Jon Jon Kamara, Thomas Heiberger and Taylor Schaefer each logged just two defensive snaps, leaving little opportunity for anyone else to contribute. With Catalano piling up tackles and Posa bringing the thunder, there wasn't much to nitpick about Wisconsin’s second-level play.

Grade: A

Defensive Backs

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's secondary had an opportunity to bounce back from a rough outing at Iowa, and Saturday's showing was a step in the right direction. Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace went 14-of-24 for 161 yards and a touchdown, with the Badgers recording four pass breakups and generally keeping the Scarlet Knights' passing attack in check.

Jai'mier Scott played a season-low 26 defensive snaps, although an apparent ankle injury during the game may help explain his limited workload. The cornerback made the most of his opportunities, recording a pair of pass breakups after struggling mightily last week.

Javan Robinson, meanwhile, was targeted more often than he's accustomed to and didn't exactly lock things down, allowing five receptions for 52 yards on seven targets while also missing a tackle. Eric Fletcher Jr. surrendered two catches for 39 yards on four targets and missed a tackle of his own.

Bryce West remained a steady presence in the slot, contributing two solo tackles and a pass breakup. His consistency has been one of the more underappreciated aspects of Wisconsin's defense this season. At safety, Matt Jung recorded five tackles (two solo), while Marvin Burks Jr. added three tackles and a pass breakup. Cairo Skanes, however, continued to struggle after a difficult showing at Iowa, getting beaten by Dyzier Carter on Rutgers' lone touchdown during his 17 defensive snaps.

I went back and forth between a B and B-, considering Rutgers was without star wide receiver KJ Duff and Wisconsin still had a few frustrating moments in coverage. Ultimately, I'll give the secondary the benefit of the doubt and settle on a B.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Gavin Lahm highlighted another strong special teams performance for the cardinal and white, drilling all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter that matched his career-long. The fifth-year senior also went 2-for-2 on extra points and is now 13-for-15 on field goals this season (86.7 percent), continuing to be a reliable piece for the Badgers.

Sean West did his job well in the punting game, averaging 47.3 yards on three punts, with two downed inside the 20-yard line. Neither team made much noise in the return game, and the Badgers avoided any costly mistakes. Sometimes it's a blocked kick that steals the spotlight; other times it's simply sound execution. Either way, Bob Ligashesky has done an excellent job with Wisconsin's special teams this season, and his unit earns an A.

Grade: A