Wisconsin Starts Fast and Never Lets Up in 31-3 Dismantling of Michigan State

MADISON, Wisconsin — Colton Joseph rushed 141 yards and a touchdown, with three scores through the air as Wisconsin started fast en route to a 31-3 pounding of Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

On the game’s first drive, it was clear that Jeff Grimes wanted to simplify the game for his quarterback and utilize his running ability. Joseph responded in a big way, carrying the ball four times for 39 yards on the drive, but it was a pass that put the Badgers on the board.

From 20 yards out, Joseph looped a pass over a defender to Jacob Harris, who bobbled the ball before coming down with it in the end zone for the score as Wisconsin took an early 7-0 lead. The touchdown was lower stakes than Harris’ game-winner a week ago, but the 6-foot-7 continues to be one of Joseph’s go-to receivers.

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris (89) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a Charles Perkins sack and Javan Robinson pass breakup forced a turnover-on-downs on Michigan State’s first drive, the offense went right back to work. Following 26 and 14-yard carries from Joseph and Darrion Dupree, respectively, Grimes got creative for his group’s second touchdown.

Joseph took the snap and took off right, selling the Spartans on another rush before looping a pass over the top to Harris at the last second, extending the lead to 14-0.

Michigan State followed the score with a 12-play drive of its own, but after getting inside the Badgers’ 25-yard line, Cooper Catalano batted a pass down at the line-of-scrimmage on fourth down, forcing another turnover-on-downs.

On Wisconsin’s ensuing possession, it looked like the Wisconsin of old, driving for 16 plays, running more than seven minutes off the clock. It did, however, only result in three points as Gavin Lahm connected on a 30-yard field goal.

In the half’s closing minutes, aided by a questionable pass inference call against Javan Robinson on fourth down, the Spartans finally got on the board with a 31-yard field goal from Liam Boyd, making the score 17-3 at the break.

To begin the second half, it was the same story. After gaining less than 20 yards on the drive, Michigan State faced a third-and-6, drawing within a yard of a first down, but Mason Posa shut the door on fourth down, marking the Badgers’ third fourth-down stop of the game.

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) celebrates his interception during the second quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moments later, Joseph kept in up the middle, had a hole and ran 47 yards for his first rushing touchdown of the game, growing the lead to 24-3.

Following a sequence of four consecutive punts, two from each team, the Wisconsin defense once again forced a turnover-on-downs, Michigan State’s fourth of the day.

The Badgers’ offense couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out, before, you guessed it, the defense returned to the field and stopped Michigan State on fourth down.

This time, the Wisconsin offense didn’t let it go to waste as Joseph found a wide open Malachi Coleman for a 46-yard touchdown pass in front of the student section. The deep ball proved to be the final score of the day for Wisconsin as it crossed the 30-point mark against a power-conference opponent for the first time this season.

Looking ahead, Luke Fickell’s team heads into the bye week at 4-1 with a 2-0 mark in conference play. It will return to action on Oct. 17 at the Rose Bowl against a UCLA team that has looked great thus far under Bob Chesney.