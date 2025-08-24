Former Wisconsin Badgers hockey captain signs NHL free agent deal with defending Stanley Cup champions
One of the youngest captains in University of Wisconsin hockey history will continue his NHL career this upcoming season.
After being dealt at the 2025 trade deadline, the former Wisconsin Badger is on the move once again.
After spending the 2024-25 season with the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets, Luke Kunin is headed to Sunrise, Florida.
Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced Friday that the reigning Stanley Cup Champions have agreed to terms with Kunin on a one-year contract worth $775,000.
“Luke is a physical and highly competitive forward who possesses excellent leadership abilities and strong character,” said Zito.
In his previous stop, Kunin played 12 games for the Blue Jackets, recording zero points. Columbus acquired the forward via trade as part of a playoff push. Before the deadline, Kunin scored 11 goals and tallied seven assists in 63 games for the San Jose Sharks.
The Chesterfield, Missouri native has appeared in 434 regular-season NHL games across eight seasons. In that time, he has amassed 73 goals and 69 assists. Kunin has also skated for the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.
During his time with the Wisconsin men's hockey team, Kunin was a prolific scorer. He scored 19 goals as a freshman, the sixth-most by a freshman in program history. His 32 total points were one shy of a team-high.
Between his freshman and sophomore seasons in Madison, Kunin was selected 15th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.
As a sophomore, then-Badgers head coach Tony Granato named Kunin the second-ever sophomore captain in program history.
In his second and final season in Madison, Kunin recorded a team-high 22 goals and 38 points, leading Wisconsin to an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament title game. At the end of his 2016-17 collegiate season, Kunin skated in 12 games for the Wild's AHL affiliate.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Lawsuit accuses former Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball coach of psychological abuse toward players