Top in-state 2026 women's basketball recruit chooses Wisconsin Badgers thanks to new coach
One of Wisconsin's best women's basketball recruits is staying home.
Forward Adaline Sheplee from Rice Lake announced Sunday she is committing to the Badgers and head coach Robin Pingeton.
Sheplee is the No. 2 recruit in the state according to both Rivals and 247Sports, who both have her as a Top 55 player in the country
She told Rivals that she didn't want to play for the Badgers initially, but the relationship she developed with the program's new head coach helped change her mind and stay in-state.
The 6-foot-3, four-star recruit averaged nearly 24 points and eight rebounds last season, earning offers from major programs like Miami (FL), TCU, Maryland, Florida and more.
Sheplee was sold on Wisconsin's vision for developing her as a player and how she fits in the Badgers' system.
She's a major win for Pingeton as the head coach takes over a program trying to bounce back and turn things around.
Retaining the state's top talent is a great first step in the high school recruiting realm.
If her transfer portal additions can provide a similar success story, she can get the team back on track in a hurry.