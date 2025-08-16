Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey reveals full 2025-26 schedule
The path to a repeat national championship is now in front of the Wisconsin Badgers. The women's hockey program announced its non-conference schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season, which now gives us the schedule spanning more than six months.
After capturing the title last season, the Badgers will begin their campaign for a repeat in conference play. Wisconsin opens the season on the road against the Bemidji State Beavers on September 26th for a two-game WCHA series.
Fans will have to wait until the following Friday, October 3rd, to witness UW raise its NCAA-record eighth women's ice hockey national title banner to the rafters of LaBahn Arena.
That home-opening two-game set against the Maine Black Bears is one of two non-conference weekends in October for head coach Mark Johnson's squad. With a home series against the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs sandwiched in the middle, Wisconsin heads to upstate New York two weeks after hosting Maine for the Ice Breaker Tournament.
The tournament, being held for the fifth time, is organized by College Hockey Inc. to celebrate the beginning of the college hockey season. The Badgers will open play against the Vermont Catamounts before facing either the Saint Anselm Hawks or the host Union Garnet Chargers.
After spending another four weekends playing conference foes, Wisconsin will spend its Thanksgiving weekend partaking in another multi-team event. UW will be be in Nashville for the Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase, where they are set to face off against the Mercyhurst Lakers on November 29th and the Stonehill Skyhawks on November 30th.
Wisconsin visits the Ohio State Buckeyes the first weekend of December for a pair of rematches of the last three national championship games. Following that series, the Badgers resume play again the weekend of January 9th on the road against the Duluth Bulldogs.
Postseason play begins in the WCHA the weekend of February 27th. The NCAA Tournament begins on March 12th at campus sites. The Frozen Four will be hosted by the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania the weekend of March 20th.