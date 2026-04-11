How to watch Wisconsin hockey national championship vs Denver: Time, TV, streaming info

Las Vegas, NV — The final day of the college hockey season has arrived. With it, is the opportunity for Wisconsin men's hockey to capture its first national title in just over two decades. In a rematch of the 1973 national championship game, the Wisconsin Badgers meet the Denver Pioneers for the 2026 Frozen Four title.

April 8, 2006 was the last time Wisconsin was crowned national champion. That 2-1 victory over the Boston College Eagles inside the no-longer-standing Bradley Center in Milwaukee, united hockey national titles in Madison. In March of that year, Wisconsin women's hockey won its first of what are now nine national championships.

This year, the Badger women's hockey team won the national title yet again in a thrilling victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Perhaps, history will repeat itself and UW will double-up as the only program to claim men's and women's NCAA ice hockey titles in the same season.

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers hockey Frozen Four national championship: TV, time, streaming info, radio

The final day of the college hockey season is TOMORROW.



Recap from the final day of preparation in Las Vegas before the Wisconsin #Badgers and Denver Pioneers square off in the #MFrozenFour national championship game. pic.twitter.com/SeoIkSegUd — Badger Breakaway (@BadgerBreakaway) April 11, 2026

Time: Saturday, April 11 — 4:30 p.m. Central / 2:30 p.m. Pacific

Where: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel/Streaming link: ESPN

Radio: 1310 AM WIBA — The Varsity Network

No. 4 Wisconsin (24-12-2, 14-10-0 Big Ten) is in the title game after barely squeaking into the tournament field. The Badgers had to wait until the second-to-last game prior to Selection Sunday before their spot in the NCAA Tournament was mathematically confirmed.

UW was nearly on the outside looking in at the field after a six-game losing streak in January. Since then, it has won eight of nine games. In the NCAA Tournament it posted a convincing victory over the Dartmouth Big Green, completed a thrilling last-minute comeback to beat the Michigan State Spartans in overtime, and a stalwart defensive effort to defeat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

No. 2 Denver (28-11-3, 17-6-1 NCHC) earned its conference's auto-bid to the field by winning the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Pioneers are riding the nation's longest unbeaten streak and have not taken a loss since January 23rd.

DU reached the final game of the season after winning a regional hosted in its own backyard. In Loveland, Colorado, it shutout the Cornell Big Red 5-0 before besting NCHC conference foe and the reiging national champion Western Michigan Broncos 6-2 to advance to Las Vegas. In the national semifinal, Denver played the third-longest game in Frozen Four history, beating the Michigan Wolverines in 2OT after tying the game with under three minutes remaining in regulation.