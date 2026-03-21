Wisconsin men's hockey bracketology guide - who to root for

Four games remain on the college hockey schedule that cold impact the Wisconsin Badgers' chances at making the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament. By the end of Saturday night, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will know whether or not its name will be called on Selection Sunday.

No. 12 Wisconsin (21-12-2, 14-10-0 Big Ten) put its fate in the hands of other across the country when it lost in historically lopsided fashion to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The Badgers are currently one of the last teams in the NCAA Tournament field, but depending on who wins the ECAC and Big Ten tournaments, UW could be pushed to the outside looking in.

Fans of the Cardinal and White have two games on Friday and up to two games on Saturday to keep their eyes on if they are hoping to Wisconsin make the field for the second time in three seasons under head coach Mike Hastings.

Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey bracketology watch guide

Wisconsin right wing Oliver Tulk (55) celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal against Michigan State in a game Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unless two conference tournaments both end up unlikely champions, Wisconsin will be in the NCAA Tournament. If the Clarkson Golden Knights or Princeton Tigers win the ECAC, the Badgers' hopes will hinge on the results of the Big Ten Tournament where UW would need the Michigan Wolverines to beat Ohio State in the title game.

Wisconsin could have its NCAA Tournament bid clinched on Friday if the Dartmouth Big Green beat Clarkson at 3:00 p.m. Central on ESPN+ and the Cornell Big Red beat the Princeton Tigers at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+ in the ECAC semifinals.

If Clarkson or Princeton advance to and win the ECAC tournament championship game that begins on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+, Wisconsin will need the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament final. Michigan and Ohio State drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night on Big Ten Network.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins this Sunday, March 22nd, at 2:00 p.m. During the show, all 16 teams, their placement in the bracket, and their regional-round placements will be revealed. ESPNU will carry the special for television and streaming.