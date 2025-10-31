Wisconsin women's hockey vs Minnesota Gophers: TV, radio, streaming
The nation's longest win streak, an impressive rivalry win streak, and the all-time series lead in the Border Battle are at stake this weekend in Madison. Those historic streaks amplify the consequences here and now in a highly ranked matchup between No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey and No. 3 Minnesota.
A couple of Wisconsin Badgers' 10-game winning streaks are on the line this weekend. UW has opened up a 10-0-0 start to its season, including an impressive 6-0-0 start in WCHA conference play. Now, Wisconsin faces its toughest test of the season as Minnesota arrives in Madison for a two-game series. Minnesota seeks to snap Wisconsin's 10-game win streak over the Gophers, the Badgers' longest in the rivalry dating back to 1999.
The most recent UW win over UMN came in the 2025 Women's Frozen Four semifinal. En route to an NCAA-record eighth national championship, the Badgers completed a come-from-behind victory over the Gophers inside the University of Minnesota's Ridder Arena. It made Wisconsin the first team ever to defeat Minnesota six times in a season, giving the Badgers a 58-57-16 record over the Gophers, UW's first-ever series lead in the Border Battle.
How to watch Wisconsin women's hockey vs. Minnesota Gophers women's hockey
Where: LaBahn Arena, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Listen/Radio: 1070 AM The Game – iHeart Radio (Play-by-play: Paul Braun)
Game 1 details
When: Friday, October 31st, 6:00 p.m. Central
Watch/TV/Streaming: Television Wisconsin (Over-air channel 3.2 in Madison) – Fox9+ (Over-air channel 9.2 in Minneapolis-Saint Paul) – Big Ten Plus (streaming)
Game 2 details
When: Saturday, November 1st, 2:00 p.m. Central
Watch/Streaming: Big Ten Plus