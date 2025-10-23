Wisconsin women's hockey atop the polls, but down two stars
A tournament championship last weekend was overshadowed by an injury to another Wisconsin women's hockey star. One week after first-team All-American Laila Edwards suffered an MCL injury in the Wisconsin Badgers' sweep of the No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, UW's leading scorer exited the 2025 Ice Breaker Tournament championship game with an injury.
Despite being shorthanded, Wisconsin played its "most complete" game of the young season, head coach Mark Johnson said. With a 4-0 victory over the Union Garnet Chargers, plus a semifinal victory over the Vermont Catamounts, the Badgers held their spot as the unanimous top-ranked team in the country.
Wisconsin women's hockey down two first-team All-Americans
Kirsten Simms, a two-time first-team All-American, exited Saturday's title game with a lower-body injury after colliding with the side boards. Simms was seen on crutches on Tuesday.
Wisconsin is now without two of its primary scoring threats "for a little while." Edwards led the country in goals a season ago, and Simms did the same the season before that.
The Badgers are currently preparing to host the Minnesota State Mavericks, but have an even more daunting task on deck the following week. The No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers come to Madison for a two-game series beginning on Friday, October 31st. With two of UW's most dynamic playmakers sidelined, it will need others to step up to match the scoring punch provided by UMN's Abbey Murphy. Murphy's 12 goals, 19 points, and 30 penalty minutes lead all skaters nationally.