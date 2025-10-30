All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers hockey vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: TV, radio, streaming

A double Border Battle starts with Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey with a televised matchup

Wisconsin's Dominick Mersch (25) can't get a shot past Minnesota's Colin Schmidt (16) and Justen Close (1) during the teams' hockey game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. on Friday Feb. 10, 2023. Minnesota won, 4-1. Uwice Minnesota 1 Feb 9 2023 / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After closing the books on non-conference play in the fall semester with a sweep of the Alaska Nanooks, Wisconsin hockey starts Big Ten play with a bang. Both Wisconsin Badgers hockey teams—the men's and women's—host Border Battle matchups against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The No. 14 Badgers men's hockey team will get the weekend started on Thursday night. Wisconsin will try to beat No. 19/18 Minnesota after the Gophers won all four games over the Badgers last season. While the Gophers (2-5-1) are off to a start marred by struggles, the Badgers (4-0-2) are off to one of their best starts ever. It is only the fourth time, since Wisconsin re-booted its program in 1963, that it is unbeaten through six games, and the first time since 2000.

Fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a Border Battle rally towel, while supplies last, as part of a "white out" promotion. The Badgers are encouraging fans to wear white or light-colored clothing to that game.

How to watch Wisconsin hockey vs. Minnesota Gopher hockey

Where: Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Listen: 1310 AM WIBA, Varsity Network App (Play-by-play: Brian Posick; Analyst: Ian Perrin)

Game 1 details

When: Thursday, October 30th, 8:00 p.m. Central

Watch/TV: Big Ten Network (Play-by-play: Chris Vosters; Analyst: Ben Clymer)

Game 2 details

When: Saturday, November 1st, 6:00 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

