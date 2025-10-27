Wisconsin football alumni worn down in defeat: 'At least we scored'
Another week, another loss for the Wisconsin Badgers, which, after a 21-7 defeat at the hands of the Oregon Ducks, finishes October winless. Wisconsin football (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) has not defeated a power conference foe in over a year.
Since UW's last such victory, a 23-3 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on October 19, 2024, the Badgers are 2-11 overall. Those two wins came in the first two weeks of this season over the Miami (OH) Redhawks and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
The long string of losses only begins to tell the tale in Madison. After being shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since 1968, Wisconsin hit the road to take on the sixth-ranked Ducks. Expectations were low, but clearing that bar generated some tepid excitement from former Wisconsin football players.
Former Wisconsin Badgers react: UW's loss at Oregon
Wisconsin running back and Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft selection Anthony Davis made it clear that he did not have much hope for his alma mater nearly 12 hours before kickoff.
UW had the last possession of the second quarter, seemingly opting to intentionally run out the clock with a minute remaining before halftime. Four consecutive runs by Gideon Ituka, including one for a first down, ended the half, as Oregon called timeouts in an attempt to get one more offensive drive. UW's conservative approach immediately followed a UO 16-play, 99-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead.
The Ducks received the ball to open the second half and turned that possession into another touchdown drive.
As the Badgers entered the fourth quarter, Davis and former Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Maxwell were on a similar wavelength. Both advocated that UW's coaching staff make a change at quarterback, as Hunter Simmons had only accounted for 12 passing yards through the first 45 minutes of play.
Simmons finished the day completing only one-third of his 21 passes for 86 yards, with one interception and one touchdown.
That one touchdown, the first scored by Wisconsin football after being held out of the endzone in their previous 14 quarters, dating back to the opening drive against the Michigan Wolverines, was a point of pride for the Badgers' alumni.